'There Will be Price to Pay': Trudeau Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh's Message to Trump on Canada Threat

Ottawa: Jagmeet Singh, an ex-ally of former Canada PM Justin Trudeau and a Canadian MP, has issued a warning to US President-elect Donald Trump, after the latter threatened to merge US and Canada and to impose punishing tariffs. Jagmeet Singh, in a post on ‘X’ said, “…there will be price to pay.”

‘There Will Be Price to Pay’: Trudeau Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Warns Trump

Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian MP and leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has warned Trump of consequences if he pursued his threats of imposing punishing tariffs and for making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

In a video message shared on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Jagmeet Singh said, “I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country's not for sale. Not now, not never. I lived across this country and I can tell you that Canadians are proud people. We're proud of our country and are ready to fight like hell to defend it. Right now with the forest fires ravaging home, Canadian firefighters showed up - that's who we are. We show up for our neighbours."

He further said, "But if Donald Trump thinks… if you think you can pick a fight with us, there'll be a price to pay. I've committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same.”

Trump's Tariff and Merger Threat to Canada

Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump proposed imposing a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada strengthens its border security measures. “You get rid of the artificially drawn line and you take a look at what it looks like ... and it would also be much better financial security," Trump stated, suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state and continued to threaten major tariffs on both Canada and Mexico. Trump also criticised American spending on Canadian goods, stating, "Why are we supporting a country with $200+ BILLION a year? They should be a state!" He threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries addressed border security concerns.