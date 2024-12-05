Search icon
  News /
  World News /
  • Trump Picks Billionaire Private Astronaut Jared Isaacman As Next NASA Chief. Who is He?

Published 00:37 IST, December 5th 2024

Trump Picks Billionaire Private Astronaut Jared Isaacman As Next NASA Chief. Who is He?

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, expressing his confidence in Isaacman’s leadership capabilities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump Names Billionaire Private Astronaut Jared Isaacman | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments and a pioneer in commercial spaceflight, as the next head of NASA. Isaacman, 41, is known for being the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk, an achievement he accomplished during a mission with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, expressing his confidence in Isaacman’s leadership capabilities. “I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),” Trump wrote. “Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration.”

Isaacman’s spacewalk occurred during SpaceX’s Polaris program, a collaboration between Isaacman’s company and Musk's aerospace giant. The program is expected to include three missions, with Isaacman having invested heavily in space exploration. He personally contributed $200 million to fund the 2021 SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, an all-civilian orbital flight that marked his first venture into space. 

On the heels of Trump’s announcement, Isaacman shared his excitement for his potential future at NASA. "There will inevitably be a thriving space economy – one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space," Isaacman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities.”

Jared Isaacman Next NASA Chief. Who is he?

A skilled aviator, Isaacman has flown military aircraft, performed in airshows, and set a world record for an around-the-world flight.

His background as a young entrepreneur—starting Shift4 Payments from his family’s basement at the age of 16—has further cemented his reputation as an ambitious, boundary-pushing leader.

 

Updated 00:37 IST, December 5th 2024

