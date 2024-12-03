Published 21:59 IST, December 3rd 2024
UK Parliament Raise Concerns Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
The ongoing Hindu protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, have now garnered attention in the UK Parliament.
New Delhi, India: The ongoing Hindu protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, have now garnered attention in the UK Parliament. On Monday, Labour MP Barry Gardiner tabled an urgent question in the House of Commons, drawing attention to the escalating violence against the Hindu minority community in the Muslim-majority state of Bangladesh.
In response, the UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, assured MPs that the British government had been closely monitoring the situation. West confirmed that she had received assurances from interim Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that support was being extended to the country's minority communities.
“We are aware of the statement of concern from the Indian government following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a well-known Hindu leader, on sedition charges,” West said. "The UK government will continue to monitor the situation, engage with the interim government in Bangladesh, and make representations on the importance of freedom of religion or belief, particularly for the Hindu community."
The debate in Parliament saw strong reactions from various MPs. Shadow Foreign Secretary and Conservative MP Priti Patel expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence, describing the situation as "deeply, deeply concerning."
Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, echoed these concerns. "Hindus are suffering with their houses being burned and their businesses ransacked. Religious minorities are being deliberately persecuted because of their religion," he stated.
Updated 21:59 IST, December 3rd 2024