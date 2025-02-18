Search icon
Updated 18:25 IST, February 18th 2025

What Is Elon Musk’s Grok 3? AI Smarter Than ChatGPT With DeepSearch Tool

Elon Musk officially introduced the Grok 3, the latest version of his artificial intelligence (AI) model, calling it the most intelligent AI platform.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
What is Elon Musk's Grok 3? AI Smarter Than ChatGPT, Features DeepSearch Tool | Image: X

Elon Musk has officially introduced the Grok 3, the latest version of his artificial intelligence (AI) model, calling it the most intelligent AI platform on the planet. The new model has been rolled out to a limited set of users with an X Premium+ membership. During the launch, Musk shared key details about Grok 3, including its enhanced capabilities and a new AI-powered search tool.

Grok 3 Outperformed ChatGPT and Other AI Models

In a live demonstration, Musk and his team showcased Grok 3’s performance, comparing it with leading AI models like DeepSeek, Gemini 2 Pro, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and ChatGPT 4.0. Grok 3 reportedly excelled in coding, mathematics, and scientific reasoning.

"Grok 3 has received a big upgrade in computational power, offering over 10 times the processing capability of its predecessor," Musk said. He revealed that the AI completed its pre-training in January and is improving rapidly. "Users will notice improvements every 24 hours," he added.

Also Read: Netizens Imagine Elon Musk Creating His Own House Of Targaryen - Game of Thrones Meets Tesla In Family Tree Twist

Musk Introduces DeepSearch AI Tool

A major highlight of Grok 3 is the DeepSearch feature, an AI-powered search tool designed for deeper reasoning. Unlike regular chatbots, DeepSearch explains its thought process and how it formulates responses, making it valuable for research, brainstorming, and data analysis.

Musk’s team compared this feature to a similar tool launched by Perplexity AI but emphasized that Grok 3’s DeepSearch takes AI reasoning a step further. "This approach sets it apart from traditional AI models," Musk said.

Also Read: Tesla Begins Hiring in India After PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting- Check Job Openings

Grok 3 Saves Hundreds of Hours on Coding Tasks

Musk also highlighted Grok 3’s efficiency in coding, stating that the AI has saved engineers "hundreds of hours" on coding tasks within his company.

"AI shouldn’t just answer questions — it should think like a human, critique itself, and improve its solutions," Musk explained. He noted that Grok 3’s ability to reason from first principles allows it to deliver better results, both in training and real-world applications.

Future Upgrades and Subscription Plans

Musk hinted at upcoming features, including a voice-based version of Grok 3 for easier accessibility. However, it remains unclear whether Grok 3 will be available to free users, as other AI platforms like ChatGPT and DeepSeek offer limited free access.

For now, only X Premium+ users can access Grok 3. Musk also confirmed plans to launch a separate Grok subscription, allowing users to access new features and advanced AI capabilities without needing an X Premium+ membership.

Published 17:36 IST, February 18th 2025

