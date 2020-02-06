Auto Expo 2020: EeVe Unveils Electric Bike Tesoro And E-scooter Forseti

The day two of the 15th edition of Auto Expo began on February 6 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the electric two-wheeler manufacturing company EeVe India unveiled two of its electric bike and scooter, Tesoro and Forseti. While Tesoro is an e-bike, Forseti is a retro e-bike and both of them are set to launch in Indian markets by June 2020. Both the two-wheelers are also well equipped with super-advanced features and high-end technology.

The future of electric two-wheeler industry looks promising with Omjay EV - Eeve's high-end retro e-scooter Forseti and e-bike Tesoro unveiled at #AutoExpo2020 engineered for the aspiring youth of India. #Futureiscoming pic.twitter.com/soad89aGau — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

While addressing the media at the launch of the event, the Co-Founder and Director Harsh Didwania said that the company is excited to showcase the latest electric bike and scooter. He further added that considering the pain of the Indian two-wheeler user, the company has diagnosed Tesero and Forseti to bring a balance between highly advanced technology and the ecological health of the world. He also said that the Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and EeVe is confident that the latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers.

Notable features

The company has kept the details of the features as a closely guarded secret, however, according to reports, the vehicle is expected to come with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and LED lighting. It is also expected that both of the two-wheelers could come with disc breaks on both the wheels and hence, these bikes will be placed in the premium segment. Further, the scooter is expected to have a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour and the bike is expected to have 100 kilometres per hour.

EeVe is an Odisha-based electric two-wheeler startup and along with Forseti and Tesero, the company is also offering electric scooters including, Xeniaa, 4U, Wind and Your. According to reports, Tesero and Forseti both are likely to cost around Rs 1 lakh. The company also claims that the battery of both vehicles can be charged completely in 30 minutes. Other notable aspects of the e-bike include the LCD instrument console, inverted front fork and rear mono-shock. Other than that, the company also promises to offer a three-year warranty on the battery pack and a five-year warranty on the upcoming products with complimentary insurance for the first year as well.

