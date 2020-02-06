Auto Expo 2020: All New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol To Be Launched Here

The day two of the 15th edition of Auto Expo begins today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for several companies and both established and new participants showcase their products in the country. In light of the extended decline in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they would not be present at the Expo, but there are plenty who will. In the expo, Maruti Suzuki will be launching their all-new Vitara Brezza petrol. Read here to know more.

Maruti Suzuki's all-new Vitara Brezza Petrol

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was introduced in 2016 and has remained largely unchanged ever since with strong sales numbers to support the model. The mid lifecycle refresh brings a new twin-slat chrome grille, reworked bumper with a brushed aluminium insert and changed fog lamps. The headlamps also received retouches and get new JLR-Esque LED DRLs and could be upgraded to LED bulbs as well for the projectors.

Changes to the sides are minimal but it might get new 16-inch black alloy wheels that are possibly have been carried over from the pre-facelift Baleno. The rear profile is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected that the model will have some changes with respect to the bumper, taillights and the tailgate.

Inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza renovation is expected to get the updated SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, retouched upholstery, and possibly new feature additions as well. The big change though will come under the hood of the Vitara Brezza that is the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which is BS6 compliant. The motor is already offered on the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6 that develops about 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and possibly a 4-speed auto box. As per reports, the Vitara Brezza will not qualify for the small car taxation that limits the car length to under four metres and the engine capacity to 1.2-litres. Currently, the 1.3-litre BS4 DDiS diesel engine powers the Brezza that will be discontinued by March 2020. The new Vitara Brezza is soon to be launched at the Auto Expo and the price is expected to be around ₹9 to ₹11 lakhs.