Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki Put Show On Fire

Auto Expo 2020 entered its second day with popular manufacturers putting the auto extravaganza on fire by unveiling much-awaited commercial and passenger vehicles. While Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi and a handful of other carmakers decided to skip the Indian motor show after a decline in sale due to economic slowdown, several other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz decided to take part in the event.

Creta compact SUV

On February 6, Hyundai India unveiled the second-generation Creta compact SUV at the Auto Expo, which is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The new Creta has a 3D cascading front grille, LED DRL, LED tail-lamps with a high mounted stop lamp, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The company confirmed that the new Creta will be launched in March 2020.

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

Read: Auto Expo 2020: All New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol To Be Launched Here

All new Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the facelift version of Vitara Brezza which is equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The other noticeable features of the four-wheeler are projector headlamps with LED DRLs, smart hybrid technology, automatic transmission, and an updated front fascia with a fresh grille.

Finally In Flesh; The #AllNewVitaraBrezza is everything that the future of mobility looks like; smart hybrid technology, automatic transmission, BS 6 compliant, 1.5 ltrs petrol engine and a range of personalization options. #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/NGGiwPxBUZ — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Evolet India Launches The Raptor And The Hawk

Volkswagen ID. Crozz and New Race Polo

Volkswagen’s created a lot of buzz before globally unveiling its electric vehicle Volkswagen ID. Crozz which can travel up to 500 kilometres on a single charge, and New Race Polo in the Motorsport segment. "Slowly and gradually, the Motorsport scenario is growing. This year, we want to take it to the next level," said Sirish Vissa, Head, Volkswagen Motorsport India.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Race Polo By Volkswagen Leaves People Stunned

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Launches VW Tiguan Allspace; Find Out Its Price In India