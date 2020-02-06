Auto Expo 2020 | Bringing Together Innovators 

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo kickstarted in New Delhi with a plethora of launches. The Auto Expo debuted in 1986 in the national capital, initially was a platform for innovators to collaborate. It was to exhibit the leaps that the Indian Automotive industry had taken by absorbing new technologies and adapting the same in Indian conditions. Over the years, the platform has grown as new launches, concept vehicles, trade dialogues and huge overseas participation took place.

The 2020 Auto Expo stood witness to the launch of the much-awaited Renault Triber Easy-R AMT. For many years, Renault has been moderating technology to enhance comfort and connect ability. The new Renault Triber Easy-R AMT is everything that a common Indian would desire. It is flexible, attractive and affordable. The Easy-R technology with traffic assist promises exceptional fuel efficiency and enhanced comfort. The model has been created to provide more opportunities to innovative products in the Indian market.

