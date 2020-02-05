Auto Expo 2020: All Tata Motors Cars Unveiled At The Motor Show In Greater Noida

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is taking place on January 6, 2020, in Greater Noida. It features a platform for various automobile companies to showcase their upcoming projects and tease a few concept cars as well. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Renault have taken to the stage unveiled exciting new cars for the near future. China’s Great Wall Motors have also marked their entry in Auto Expo 2020. Let’s take a look at all the cars launched by Tata motors today at the Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Sierra Concept Car

The new Tata Tiago

It's Bold, it's Sporty, and it's The Safest Car in the segment.

The New Tiago comes packed with exciting new features that will make your every day #SeriouslyFun.

— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 5, 2020

HBX SUV Showcar

“The HBX SUV showcar, a product which will define a completely new segment, offering a stunning package of true SUV design, nimble performance, and class leading space” says Guenter Bustchek, CEO & MD at @AEMotorShow. #TMLatAE2020 pic.twitter.com/s1QjSEXKZF — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 5, 2020

17 Seater Winger van and BS-VI variant of Prima truck

Tata Motors have tapped into their ace design team for their CVs. This is the new #Winger 17-seater van and the #Prima truck

“You will agree CV business can be equally glamorous” says Girish Wagh pic.twitter.com/eFc4hJXbvz — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) February 5, 2020

Apart from these, Tata Motors has also unveiled its flagship, The Gravitas SUV in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The motor show is being conducted in Greater Noida, India. Apparently, The Gravitas is a longer version of Harrier.