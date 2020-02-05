Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: All Tata Motors Cars Unveiled At The Motor Show In Greater Noida

Cars

Tata Motors has unveiled new commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. Let's take a look at all the cars launched by Tata motors today.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is taking place on January 6, 2020, in Greater Noida. It features a platform for various automobile companies to showcase their upcoming projects and tease a few concept cars as well. Companies like Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Renault have taken to the stage unveiled exciting new cars for the near future. China’s Great Wall Motors have also marked their entry in Auto Expo 2020. Let’s take a look at all the cars launched by Tata motors today at the Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Sierra Concept Car

The new Tata Tiago

HBX SUV Showcar

17 Seater Winger van and BS-VI variant of Prima truck

Apart from these, Tata Motors has also unveiled its flagship, The Gravitas SUV in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The motor show is being conducted in Greater Noida, India. Apparently, The Gravitas is a longer version of Harrier.

Published:
