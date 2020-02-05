Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Unveils BS-VI Variant Of Prima Truck

Tata Motors unveiled two new commercial vehicles including BS-VI variant of CV range Prima truck and Tata Winger at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The Prima truck is powered by a 6.7-litre engine with wide tread patterns for a comfortable grip in the mining area.

According to the Tata motors, the new CV range is designed to deliver high performance in terms of fuel efficiency and better total cost of ownership. The other important feature of the Prima truck is that the vehicle comes with 1100 Nm Torque. The truck has a crawler gear with 53-degree gradability which means the vehicle can climb a slope of 53-degree.

With our continuous endeavours to offer better and profitable experiences, we bring to you our new CV range which has better performance, drivability and convenience. Visit @AEMotorShow to witness the unveil. Stay tuned to know more. #TMLatAE2020 #CESS #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/bFMy4bsoCO — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 3, 2020

'One of its kind'

Speaking at the event, Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors, praised the auto extravaganza saying the pavilion is going to surprise people with 'one of its kind' experiences. Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said that the company is fully committed to addressing India's most urgent issues, by mastering the challenges and converting them into opportunities.

Tata Motors have tapped into their ace design team for their CVs. This is the new #Winger 17-seater van and the #Prima truck

“You will agree CV business can be equally glamorous” says Girish Wagh pic.twitter.com/eFc4hJXbvz — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) February 5, 2020

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo began on February 5 with popular carmakers unveiling much-awaited commercial and passenger vehicles including cars, bikes, trucks, SUVs as well as e-vehicles. Several car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz are taking part in the event.

"For the first time ever, you will get an opportunity to be driven in a fully electric - Nexon EV, specially designed to provide a unique & memorable experience", said Shailesh Chandra, President EVBU and Corporate strategy.

