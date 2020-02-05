Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Unveils BS-VI Variant Of Prima Truck

Cars

Tata Motors unveiled two new commercial vehicles including BS-VI variant of CV range Prima truck and Tata Winger at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors unveiled two new commercial vehicles including BS-VI variant of CV range Prima truck and Tata Winger at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The Prima truck is powered by a 6.7-litre engine with wide tread patterns for a comfortable grip in the mining area. 

According to the Tata motors, the new CV range is designed to deliver high performance in terms of fuel efficiency and better total cost of ownership. The other important feature of the Prima truck is that the vehicle comes with 1100 Nm Torque. The truck has a crawler gear with 53-degree gradability which means the vehicle can climb a slope of 53-degree. 

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen India Unveils Its Compact SUV T-Roc

'One of its kind'

Speaking at the event, Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors, praised the auto extravaganza saying the pavilion is going to surprise people with  'one of its kind' experiences. Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said that the company is fully committed to addressing India's most urgent issues, by mastering the challenges and converting them into opportunities.

Read: Auto Expo 2020 Schedule: All You Need To Know About The Automobile Expo Of The Year

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo began on February 5 with popular carmakers unveiling much-awaited commercial and passenger vehicles including cars, bikes, trucks, SUVs as well as e-vehicles. Several car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz are taking part in the event.

"For the first time ever, you will get an opportunity to be driven in a fully electric - Nexon EV, specially designed to provide a unique & memorable experience", said Shailesh Chandra, President EVBU and Corporate strategy.

Read: Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

Read: Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

