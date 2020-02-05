Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Unveils 'The Gravitas', A 7-seater SUV

Tata Motors has unveiled its flagship 'The Gravitas SUV' in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show in India. The Gravitas is apparently a longer version of Tata Harrier with an extra third row of seats, which makes it a 7-seater car. According to media reports, the Tata Gravitas has an updated BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec engine and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Media reports suggest that the car will hit the showrooms by April 2020.

The Gravitas will measure 4,661mm from nose to tail which is 63mm longer than Tata Harrier, while the height of the new car is 1,786mm, 80mm longer than its smaller version. The width of Gravitas is the same as Harrier as both the cars measure 1,894mm and the wheelbase will also remain the same in both Harrier and Gravitas, which measures 2,741mm. Visually, Gravitas looks similar to the Harrier when viewed from the front portion of the car, however, the latest unveil has a new split LED tail lamps and higher roof at the back to accommodate third-row occupants.

Other design upgrades include a new 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheel, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic climate control, terrain modes, drive modes, cruise control, a coloured multi-info display, as well as keyless entry with push-button start. Auto Expo 2020 in India began on February 5 and like every year, this year too will see a plethora of launces and unveils. The event is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Auto Expo 2020

A few new companies like Great Wall Motors (GWM) will showcase its first products in India that will enter the Indian market soon. Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled eXUV300 and eKUV100 at the event, the cars are the electric versions of XUV300 and KUV100. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

