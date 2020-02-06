Auto Expo 2020: Bird Electric, Haima Unveils EV1+ Electric Hatchback Car

The day two of the 15th edition of Auto Expo began on February 6 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and China's Haima Automobiles has come to India and tied up with Bird Electric to unveil the EV1+ hatchback. The car which measures 3,680 mm in length, 1,570 mm in width and 1,530 mm in height is an electric motor which can make 40PS while torque output goes up to 105Nm with the larger battery. The car is also similar to the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti WangonR.

Bird Electric in collaboration with HAIMA Automobile unveils an electric car, Bird Electric EV1, to be launched soon in India.@abbirdin #birdelectric #haima #electriccar pic.twitter.com/FNR4lUpRFW — Bird Electric (@BirdElectricMob) February 6, 2020

The Chinese automaker FAW owned Haima Automobiles entered into an alliance with north India based Bird Group to launch the sub Rs 10 lakh electric hatchback in the country. The batter-powered vehicle is also likely to be manufactured at a new facility in Manesar. The car also has two different packs on offer, the first one rated at 20.5kWh and the second at 28.5kWh.

EV1+ hatchback car

According to reports, the battery with 20.5kWh claims a range of 200km while the battery with 28.5kWh can do approximate 300km on a full charge. However, the car doesn't have a feature of fast charging as its charge times are listed at nine hours for the smaller battery and 11 hours for a bigger one. The feature list of the car is yet to release, although one can expect the features to meet the standard safety requirements with dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.

The company has, however, revealed that the first batch of EV1+ electric hatchbacks will roll out in another 12-15 months. And once launched, the car can also be a rival to the recently launched Mahindra e-KUV100. Further, it might face competition from a fellow Chinese manufacturer after the launch of GWM R1.

Apart from the electric car, the company will also be launching an electric scooter. Bird Mobility is the distributor of sustainable personal mobility devices such as Segway Personal Transporters in the Indian market. On the other hand, Haima entered automobile manufacturing 32 years ago and it entered the co-operation with Mazda from 1992 to 2006, before it reportedly got into an independent automobile business.

