Auto Expo 2020 Day 1 Live: A List Of Upcoming Cars In India

Cars

Auto Expo 2020 day 1 live a complete list of upcoming cars that are expected to be launched in India this year. Read further to know the details.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 is one of the most awaited events for car enthusiasts. This year, the expo takes place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The expo is considered to be a platform for numerous established companies to showcase their products. Here is a full list of upcoming cars at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read | Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

 Auto expo 2020 Day 1 live: List of upcoming cars in India

Also Read | Auto Expo Live Updates: Tata Sierra Concept Car Teases With A 3-door SUV

New Hyundai Creta

The car will sport three features in the front which set it apart from other compact SUVs in the India auto market. The first one is the large and high cascade grille. The second one is thin indicator lights positioned on top of the headlamps which feature the split design. The last one is the unique typical vertical DRLs surrounding the headlights. On the side profile, the car will also be equipped with some new features such as a revised set of alloy wheels and a roof which will feature a black treatment. The side panels will be finished in brushed silver. Additional cladding is added to the side profile to make the car look more rugged.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2020 Tickets: Everything You Need To Know To Secure The Event Passes

New Hyundai Elite i20

The next-gen i20 will be another of the upcoming Hyundai cars, unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The Hyundai Elite i20 has been spotted testing and some spy images have revealed some details about the vehicle. However, not much has been known about this vehicle. It will borrow some exterior features from the Sonata with some cosmetic alterations such as a wider and sharper grille, restyled LED headlamps and LED projector fog lamps.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Polls: Auto Drivers To Serve As Essential Vote Bank For Parties

Other Hyundai cars

  • Hyundai Elantra Facelift diesel
  • New Hyundai Sonata
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • New Hyundai Aura
  • Hyundai i30 N Fastback
  • Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept

 

Maruti Swift Sport

The Swift Sport is equipped with a Monroe suspension system¸, sports seats, and bigger brakes. It also features a large grille in the redesigned front, 17-inch alloy rims on the side profile, and restyled two-tone rear bumper with twin exhaust pipes. The vehicle will be locally manufactured in India to get the price down to INR 9.5 lakh.

 

Maruti Brezza facelift

The Vitara Brezza is in dire need of a facelift, especially now that the competition has grown better looking. With the approaching BS6 deadline, Maruti is already working on a petrol-hybrid powerplant for the Brezza, which will replace the current diesel one. It is speculated that the new powerplant will debut on the facelifted car, so we are expecting it to be the centre of attraction at the Maruti Suzuki section of the Auto Expo 2020.

 

Other Maruti cars

  • Maruti Vitara
  • Maruti Jimny
  • Maruti-badged Toyota Corolla
  • Maruti XL5
  • Maruti Ignis facelift
  • Maruti S-Presso X
  • Maruti Wagon R EV
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept

 

Kia Grand Carnival

Newly launched in India, the vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre CRDi oil burner which can generate 202 BHP against 441 Nm. The transmission duties are implemented by a 6-speed AT unit. The expected Kia Grand Carnival prices range from INR 22 lakh to INR 30 lakh. With this price range, Kia’s MPV will compete against Toyota Innova Crysta.

 

Other Kia cars

  • Kia Stinger GT
  • Kia Telluride
  • Kia Sportage
  • Upcoming Kia compact SUV (Kia QYi)

 

New Renault Duster

The new Renault Duster will be equipped with a redesigned steering wheel, a new infotainment unit with the same size but a new interface along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, etc. The powertrain options are expected to remain the same with a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre K9K diesel unit. The transmission duties will continue to be undertaken by a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT/AMT unit.

Other Renault cars

  • Renault Kwid EV/Renault K-ZE
  • Renault Zoe EV
  • Renault K-ZE

Jeep Cars

  • Jeep Renegade

MG Cars

  • MG Hector 7-Seater
  • MG eZS
  • MG compact SUV
  • MG Gloster (Re-Badged Maxus D90)
  • MG RC-6

Tata Cars

  • Tata Altroz EV
  • Tata Blackbird
  • Tata H2X
  • Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelift
  • Tata Harrier BS-6 with Panoramic Sunroof
  • Tata Gravitas
  • Tata Nexon Facelift and Nexon EV

Mahindra Cars

  • New Mahindra XUV500
  • New Mahindra Scorpio
  • New Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra XUV 300 EV
  • Mahindra XUV 400
  • Mahindra Funster
