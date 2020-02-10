Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Showcases Dual Mobility Solution For Land, Water

For the 15th edition of Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Hyundai has showcased the all-electric Kite dune buggy concept. The lightweight concept EV has been designed by Hyundai Design Centre Europe in partnership with Turin-based design school Instituto Europeo di Design (IED). The new Kite has no doors and comes with a steering column that is engineered to be easily relocated from the left to right side.

The major talking point of the Kite is that it can be converted from a two-seater dune buggy into a single-seater jet ski. The jet ski will detach from the nose of the Kite. Furthermore, all of the in-car functions of the vehicle can be controlled by the mobile phone of the driver. The concept EV uses brushless motors placed inside the wheels for when its a buggy and a water-jet turbine for when it is converted to a jet-ski.

Hyundai has given a new meaning to the Future of Mobility with #HyundaiKite, that's a dual mobility solution for land and water.

.#FutureofMobility #Hyundai #AutoExpo2020

Not intended for production

The vehicle also features a monocoque chassis with a length of 3,745mm and a height of 1,455mm. However, what might cause disappointment to its admirers is that the electric vehicle is not intended for production. Meanwhile, Hyundai also launched the new Tucson Facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. Smart, modern and athletic as the manufacturers have claimed, Hyundai’s compact SUV the Tucson flaunts Blue Link technology for the advanced flow of information between the vehicle and driver.

With an inbuilt SIM card and a 24x7 call assistance, the car is the latest tech and safety advancement with extraordinary performance and fuel economy of up to 28 MPG. Tucson Facelift is a delineation of the Hyundai Tucson premium SUV that was launched in 2016, the Facelift version is modified to a new signature cascading grille, LED headlamps with a sleeker design and a chiselled front bumper.

