Auto Expo 2020: MG RC6 Sedan At Auto Expo Is A Rival To Skoda Octavia And Honda Civic

MG Motor India, the SAIC-owned British brand has reportedly showcased the RC6 premium sedan at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The redefined version of the Chinese Baojun RC6, the RC-6 cross coup sedan features 1.5 litre-4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 145 Bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque, suggest reports.

The car reportedly flaunts two gearboxes on offer: a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Both gearboxes drive the front wheels of the car, as the car sits 198mm off the ground that will rival the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic in India.

The MG RC6 sedan has made its India debut at the ongoing #AutoExpo2020. The MG RC-6’s exterior design features a mix of sedan, coupe and SUV elements. pic.twitter.com/I0JE2Fou6o — Subrat Mukharjee (@SubratMukharje4) February 9, 2020

According to the reports, the MG RC-6 is expected to take over the market when it is launched in the year 2021 for an ex-showroom price of Rs 20 lakh as the company has redefined the premium sedan segment introducing features like i-SMART connectivity, crossover appeal, and fresh design.

Indian version of RC-6 avoids Level-2 Bosch ADAS installed in China’s Baojun RC6

The sedan reportedly features a stylish well-designed modern dashboard with twin displays that act as instrument console and infotainment system like in the Mercedes S-Class that could take over its audience, state reports. Its cabin is well-appointed in premium materials, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, however, the Indian version avoids Level-2 Bosch ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) that is installed in China’s Baojun RC6.

According to the reports, the company made claims that the Indian roads and regulations are not conducive to the Level-2 autonomy in the Sedan yet. It said that the car, however, has a larger, classic style to the likes of Skoda Superb and is a more affordable alternative to the entry-level German sedans such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

