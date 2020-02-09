Auto Expo 2020: Top 5 Cars Launched At This Year's Exhibition

Major brands unveiled tons of new cars and redesigned older models at this year's Auto Expo. Carmakers revealed future concepts as well as electric vehicles (EVs) and massive SUV's. From the Carnival luxury MPV to the much anticipated bonkers GT 63S. Here is a list of the top 5 cars that were launched during the Auto Expo 2020 that one should not miss out on.

Top 5 cars in Auto Expo 2020

First on the list is the Kia Carnival. The uber-luxurious Carnival MPV is Kia's second offering in India. The car was launched with a price tag of Rs 24.95 lakhs. The Carnival will be available in three variants, ranging from Prestige, Premium and Limousine.



Experience the most luxurious life with #KiaCarnival pic.twitter.com/QbRk8QT2IX — Shoaib Shaikh (@shoaib3120) February 5, 2020

Second, on the list is the eKUV100 electric vehicle launched by Mahindra. The eKUV100 electric vehicle is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh. With such a low price tag it is one of the most affordable Electric Vehicle on the market. It competes with the Tata Tigor EV and the Mahindra eVerito electric cars.



The Tata Harrier that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 comes with a BS6 diesel engine and an automatic gearbox. The price tag is estimated to be around Rs 14 lakh for the XE manual variant. The automatic starts at Rs 16 lakh.

The Tata harrier... Bs6... Panaromic sun roof... 6 seater variant Tata Gravitas.... pic.twitter.com/s6PdXxS7Yv — BHARAT RALHAN (@bharat10194) February 6, 2020



The Octavia RS245 is fitted with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is the same as its predecessor the RS230, but now produces 245PS. Skoda has claimed that this latest model is the most hardcore version of the Octavia yet. It will cost 36 lakh.

Skoda #Octavia RS245 launched in India:

2.0L Turbo TSI

242bhp | 370 Nm

7-speed DSG dual-clutch

0-100 6.6sec

Top Speed locked at 250kmph

Rs 36 lakh ex-showroom

Bookings open 1st Mar 2020 12pm

Only 200 units for sale (CBU)https://t.co/rfCV0K8qTL pic.twitter.com/nmz3O0KYm9 — 𝓟𝓪𝓷𝓴𝓪𝓳 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓴𝓱 (@pankajparikh) February 7, 2020



The last car on our list is also the fastest car in the Auto Expo this year. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe has a top speed of 315kmph and comes with a price tag of Rs 2.42 crore.

