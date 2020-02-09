The Debate
Auto Expo 2020: Top 5 Cars Launched At This Year's Exhibition

Cars

Auto Expo 2020: From the Carnival luxury MPV to the much anticipated bonkers GT 63S. Here is a list of the top 5 cars that were launched this year.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

Major brands unveiled tons of new cars and redesigned older models at this year's Auto Expo. Carmakers revealed future concepts as well as electric vehicles (EVs) and massive SUV's. From the Carnival luxury MPV to the much anticipated bonkers GT 63S. Here is a list of the top 5 cars that were launched during the Auto Expo 2020 that one should not miss out on.

Top 5 cars in Auto Expo 2020

First on the list is the Kia Carnival. The uber-luxurious Carnival MPV is Kia's second offering in India. The car was launched with a price tag of Rs 24.95 lakhs. The Carnival will be available in three variants, ranging from Prestige, Premium and Limousine.
 

Second, on the list is the eKUV100 electric vehicle launched by Mahindra. The eKUV100 electric vehicle is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh. With such a low price tag it is one of the most affordable Electric Vehicle on the market. It competes with the Tata Tigor EV and the Mahindra eVerito electric cars. 


The Tata Harrier that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 comes with a BS6 diesel engine and an automatic gearbox. The price tag is estimated to be around Rs 14 lakh for the XE manual variant. The automatic starts at Rs 16 lakh.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: A List Of Cars That Are Sure To Pique Your Interest

Read: Auto Expo 2020: All-New SUVs And Electric Vehicles Dominate The Show


The Octavia RS245  is fitted with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is the same as its predecessor the RS230, but now produces 245PS. Skoda has claimed that this latest model is the most hardcore version of the Octavia yet. It will cost 36 lakh.


The last car on our list is also the fastest car in the Auto Expo this year. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe has a top speed of 315kmph and comes with a price tag of  Rs 2.42 crore.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT BS6 Model Unveiled, Designed To Meet New Regulation

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Hero Cycles Showcases Its Futuristic Electric Bicycles

