Auto Expo 2020 Schedule: All You Need To Know About The Automobile Expo Of The Year

Auto Expo 2020 is held once in two years. This year, the expo will be held in UP, India. This year’s theme focuses on the industry's inclination towards safer and cleaner mobility for the future. The theme of the Auto Expo 2020 is hence titled ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. The expo will feature some of the top class automobile companies hosting their launches. Check out the auto expo 2020 schedule here.

Auto Expo 2020 schedule

Auto expo dates and venue

This year’s Auto Expo will be held at the Indian Expo Mart in Knowledge Park 2, Greater Noida, UP. Auto Expo 2020 will be held from February 7 to February 12. However, it is not open to the general public on February 7. From February 8 to February 12, the expo is open to the general public as well.

Auto Expo 2020 timings

There are different timings for February 7 and February 8. On February 7, when the expo is open only for business visitors, the expo will open at 11 am and will conclude at 7 pm. On February 8, the expo will begin at 11 am and will conclude by 8 pm.

Auto Expo tickets

As February 7 is reserved for business visitors only, the entry fee on February 7 is ₹750. From February 8 onwards, the entry fee is between ₹350 to ₹450. The Auto Expo tickets can be bought online from the official Auto Expo website or on BookMyShow. BookMyShow even offers a ₹75 discount, only if the number of tickets purchased is three or above.

Auto Expo 2020 attendees

Top-tier automobile companies like Vespa, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes Benz as well as Renault, Skoda and Volkswagen are some of the automobile companies attending the expo. Other companies like Facebook, Jio, Pirelli and Ralco Tyres will also be attending the event. One of the biggest exhibitors of the Auto Expo 2020 is the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

