Auto Expo 2020: Race Polo By Volkswagen Leaves People Stunned

The Auto Expo 2020 has been coming out with loads of surprises. At the event, Volkswagen India unveiled a new version of their Volkswagen Polo. The car comes with features that have been leaving the audience in awe.

Volkswagen unveils Race Polo at the Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen unveiled one of their newest Polo versions at the Auto Expo 2020, which has been happening in Greater Noida. One of the key features of the freshly unveiled vehicle is the roll cage which looks better and advanced. It has a better suspension package as compared to the previous versions of Volkswagen Polo. It also reportedly has better dynamics package. The power of the latest Race Polo has also seen an increase from 205hp to 210 hp. The four-wheeler has the much-loved TSI engine with a 1.8 litre capacity. According to most reports, the new edition is all about providing the people with faster and stiffer driving experience. The safety features of the Volkswagen Polo are also reportedly more advanced. The highlight of this car remains the 20PS boot which will come via Push to Pass button. Have a look at the unveiling here.

Volkswagen releases ID. CROZZ

Volkswagen also released another beauty at the Auto Expo 2020. The latest addition has been Volkswagen ID.CROZZ. The car is an absolute stunner with beautiful headlights. The car is fully automatic and runs up to 500 km with one battery full. The red avatar mixed with black has been grabbing the attention of car lovers around the place. Have a look at this masterpiece here.

