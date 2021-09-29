Rolls-Royce Reveals Name Of Its First-ever Electric Car 'Spectre'; To Be Launched In 2023

Several automobiles manufacturers like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, MG, McLaren and many more have started taking some interest in the electric vehicle sector. Similarly, the British luxury automobile makers, Rolls-Royce is also entering this sector with their all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre. The news was broken to the media by Torsten Muller Otvos, CEO of the company via an online event. Noth much has been released about the car’s features and specifications but the company claims that it will be quiet, redefined, and offer instant torque.

All we know about Rolls-Royce Electric Car 'Spectre'

According to Torsten Muller Otvos, Rolls-Royce Spectre is not a prototype and is almost ready and the first deliveries for the car are scheduled to go out in the fourth quarter of 2023. Only a small teaser was released about this car but it did show up an aerodynamic efficient design that seems a bit different than the more luxurious and bulky design of the usual cars from the company. Spectre will also use Rolls-Royce’s own aluminium space frame, which was first tried on the current Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Otvos also said that the car is going to be tested in all conditions and overall terrains. He also asked the viewers to keep a lookout for their Rolls-Royce Spectre on roads all over the globe. Industry experts suggest that the Rolls-Royce makers might take some inspiration from their parent company, BMW’s fifth-generation EV technology. It is one of the most sophisticated technologies offered for a car that has the capability to deliver 400 miles between charges. But it seems that Rolls-Royce might have something special under the table for the engine system of their upcoming Spectre.

More about Rolls-Royce EV launch

Apart from Rolls-Royce Electric Car, Torsten Muller Otvos also spoke about the company’s future plans to shift to all-electric engines by 2030. He also confirmed that with the release of Spectre the company aims to set out their credentials for the full electrification of its entire product portfolio by 2030. Meaning that the British British luxury automobile makers will no longer produce or sell any internal combustion engine products. More information about the company's aim to shift to an all-electric produce range and Rolls-Royce EV launch is supposed to release soon.