Upcoming Cars In 2020: From Tata To Skoda, List Of To-be-released Cars In 2020

Being a car-loving country, India will witness the launch of several cars in the year 2020. Reportedly, around 126 cars like Renault Triber, Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Audi Q8 will be launched in India in the new year. Among these 126 upcoming cars, several cars are expected to be launched in 2020's first three months. Here is a list of upcoming cars in 2020.

Tata Nexon EV

Considered as one of the most-anticipated launch of the Tata Motors for 2020, the new Tata Nexon EV’s pre-bookings have already started at ₹21,000. Recently, the company unveiled the car before launching it in January 2020. Tata Nexon EV will be Tata Motor’s first electric SUV from the SUV family.

Skoda Karoq

Expected to hit the roads by 2020, the Skoda Karoq is the first SUV from the Skoda family to be launched in India. Considered as a competition to MG Hector and Jeep Compass, the price of the much-awaited series is expected to be around ₹20 lakhs.

The Hyundai Aura Sedan

After going through a number of legal hurdles in the production stage, The Hyundai Aura Sedan will be officially launched in January 2020. Rumoured to be priced between ₹5-₹9 lakhs, the Sedan will be launched with three BSVI compliant options, two in petrol and one in diesel.

Tata Altroz

Expected to be launched in January 2020, the price of Tata Altroz will range from ₹5-₹8 lakhs. With the about-to-be-released series, Tatra will officially enter the premium hatchment segment. Reportedly, the company has also confirmed an EV version of the Tata Altroz.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

Coming to India under CBU, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 will have just 200 units initially and will hit the Indian road only after the Delhi Auto Show, which will be in February. Expected to have a price of ₹30 lakhs, Skoda Octavia RS 245

