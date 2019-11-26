James Bond: Here Are A Few Cars Used By Daniel Craig In The Bond Films

The man of mystery with a license to kill, James Bond has been an iconic personality in Hollywood. This British secret agent has always been surrounded by electrical gadgets, cars, and best-in-class technology. The spy who always gets away from his foes and stays one step ahead of them has to have the best cars. Here a few of the best cars used by Daniel Craig in the Bond movies.

Read Also|James Bond: Here Are The Top 5 Actors From The Franchise Who Made The Role Iconic

James bond cars used by Daniel Craig:

Aston Martin DB10

This car was used by Daniel Craig’s Bond in the movie Spectre. This car was fitted with a rear-facing double-barreled gun, a rear-facing flamethrower, and an ejection seat with a parachute. This car was used by Boond when he was in Rome and is escaping goons. This car is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine which makes 430 brake horsepower and a torque of 490 Nm with the capability to reach 0-100 in just 4.3 seconds.

Read Also|Daniel Craig Confirms 'No Time To Die' As His Last James Bond Film

Aston Martin DBS V12

This car was used by Daniel Craig’s Bond in the movies Spectre, Quantum of Solace, and Casino Royale. This car has no special gadgets other than a Walther P99 in secret compartments and an emergency medkit which included an emergency medical link to MI6 HQ, antidotes to various poisons and a small defibrillator. This car was used during a high-speed pursuit in the movie Casino Royale. This car is powered by a 5.9-litre V12 engine which produces 510 horsepower and a torque of 570 nm.

Read Also|James Bond: All You Need To Know About The Film 'No Time To Die'

Aston Martin DB5

This car was used by Daniel Craig’s Bond in the movie Skyfall. Well, this car did not have any special gadgets but this car has been the most iconic bond car in the franchise. It was last seen in the movie. It had a champagne cooler and a fax machine to reach 007. In this car, we can see Bond getting away from 006 who is trying to kill M. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre engine which produced about 325 horsepower. The silver-coloured car is recognised by fans all over the world.

Read Also|James Bond: Here Are A Few Cars Used By Pierce Brosnan In Bond Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.