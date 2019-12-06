These Bollywood Actors Are Proud Owners Of Suave Lamborghini Cars

Most readers and automobile fans would be interested to know what cars their favourite celebrities own. These cars are known to be some of the most luxurious and cost rides that the actors from the Indian film industry reportedly own. These supercars are mainly the models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Audi which are known to be the most expensive. Lamborghini cars are one of the most popular and luxurious cars and Bollywood actors are also the owners of these supercars.

Here are some Bollywood actors who own Lamborghini

1. Ranveer Singh

This Bollywood heartthrob recently bought himself a red coloured Lamborghini Urus. The car is reportedly one of the fastest SUVs. He was spotted in a happy mood as he took his new ride for a spin. The stylish car reportedly costs around ₹3 crore in India. When Ranveer took his car on a drive he was spotted wearing a red coloured hat that matched the colour of his car.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Gifts Himself A Brand New Lamborghini, See Photos

2. John Abraham

John Abraham's love for cars and bikes is not a secret anymore. The actor answered a question on Google about his bikes collection. His role in Dhoom is proof that the actor has immense love for rides. The Batla House actor also reportedly has a huge collection of luxurious four-wheelers. John Abraham owns a Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2. The car is black in colour and John has got the wheels of the car changed as per his liking. The actor flaunted his car and gave his fans a glimpse of his drive at a popular automobile channel.

Also read: Panipat: The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town Celebs

3. Mallika Sherawat

The Welcome actor reportedly owns a Lamborghini Aventador SV. She reportedly gifted this car to herself a few years ago. This car is one of the most powerful cars and comes with a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 740 PS and 690 Nm. This car has a top speed of 350 kmph and it can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Also read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?

Also read: Pati Chintu Tyagi Performs At A Delhi Mall As Crowd Goes Crazy, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.