BMW 2 Series To Launch on July 17 in India - To Compete With Mercedes-Benz A Class, Audi A4

Entry-Level BMW: BMW Group India has announced the launch date of its entry-level 2 Series in India. According to a statement, the German luxury automaker will announce the price of the 2 Series facelift on July 17, 2025. The 2 Series facelift got a new exterior design, revamped interiors, and a new downsized engine as compared to the previous model. The 2 Series competes with the Mercedes-Benz A Class and the Audi A4 in the entry-level luxury sedan segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming BMW 2 Series in India:

BMW 2 Series Exterior Design

The exterior design of the BMW 2 Series gets a new grill, LED headlamps, and becomes sharper. It has a new illumination around the grill, which we have seen on the 5 Series as well. On the side, it has a new design for the alloy wheels. The dimensions and the silhouette remain unchanged, and it continues to have frameless doors. At the rear, the BMW 2 Series have a new LED taillamp design. It has a powered tailgate, and the rear bumpers are also revised.

BMW 2 Series Interiors

The interiors of the BMW 2 Series have a revamped design for the dashboard. It is slightly tilted towards the driver like other BMW cars. However, the images suggest that the rear seats may have a cramped seating experience.

BMW 2 Series Features

The BMW 2 Series has features like dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, a 12.2-inch infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls, ambient lighting, a sunroof, some ADAS features, and others.

BMW 2 Series Engine Specification

The major difference made by BMW in the updated version is the downsizing of the engine from a 4-cylinder unit to a 3-cylinder unit. It resulted in 7 hp less, and it may feel less powerful to drive as compared to the previous version.

BMW 2 Series Price