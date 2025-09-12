BMW Slashes Car Prices After GST 2.0: 3 Series, 5 Series, and More Now Cheaper

GST Reduction on Luxury Cars: German luxury automaker BMW India has announced a price drop for its entire model lineup since the government made a revision in the GST tax slab. According to a statement from BMW, the price of the new 2 Series has dropped by up to ₹1.70 lakh, and the flagship, XM, has received a reduction of up to ₹5 lakh. Additionally, the Mini now costs under ₹45 lakh, and the Motorrad segment also gets a price drop. BMW says the new prices of its cars will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the new prices of BMW Cars in India after GST 2.0:

Current Price of BMW 2 Series Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW 2 Series before GST 2.0 was ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW 2 Series After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the 2 Series will start at ₹45.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW 3 Series Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW 3 Series before GST 2.0 was ₹63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 330Li M Sport variant.

New Price of BMW 3 Series After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the 3 Series will start at ₹60.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 330Li M Sport variant.

Current Price of BMW 5 Series Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW 5 Series before GST 2.0 was ₹76.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW 5 Series After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the 5 Series will start at ₹72.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW 7 Series Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW 7 Series before GST 2.0 was ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) for the 740i M Sport variant.

New Price of BMW 7 Series After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the 7 Series will start at ₹1.79 crore (ex-showroom) for the 740i M Sport variant.

Current Price of BMW X1 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW X1 before GST 2.0 was ₹52.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive18i M Sport variant.

New Price of BMW X1 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the X1 will start at ₹50.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive18i M Sport variant.

Current Price of BMW X3 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW X3 before GST 2.0 was ₹76.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive20 M Sport variant.

New Price of BMW X3 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the X3 will start at ₹71.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive20 M Sport variant.

Current Price of BMW X5 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW X5 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 40i variant.

New Price of BMW X5 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the X5 will start at ₹93.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 40i variant.

Current Price of BMW X7 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW X7 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the xDrive40i M Sport variant.

New Price of BMW X7 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the X7 will start at ₹1.25 crore (ex-showroom) for the xDrive40i M Sport variant.

Current Price of BMW M340i Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW M340i before GST 2.0 was ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 50 Jahre variant.

New Price of BMW M340i After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the M340i will start at ₹72.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 50 Jahre variant.

Current Price of BMW Z4 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW Z4 before GST 2.0 was ₹92.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M40i variant.

New Price of BMW Z4 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the Z4 will start at ₹87.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M40i variant.

Current Price of BMW M2 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW M2 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW M2 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the M2 will start at ₹1.02 crore (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW M4 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW M4 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.61 crore (ex-showroom) for the Competition variant.

New Price of BMW M4 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the M2 will start at ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom) for the Competition variant.

Current Price of BMW M5 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW M5 before GST 2.0 was ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW M5 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the M5 will start at ₹2.00 crore (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW M8 Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW M8 before GST 2.0 was ₹2.52 crore (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW M8 After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the M8 will start at ₹2.38 crore (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW XM Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW XM before GST 2.0 was ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW XM After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the XM will start at ₹2.54 crore (ex-showroom).

Current Price of Mini Cooper S Before GST 2.0:

The price of the Mini Cooper S before GST 2.0 was ₹46.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essential Pack.

New Price of Mini Cooper S After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the Mini Cooper S will start at ₹43.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essential Pack.

Current Price of BMW G 310 RR Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW G 310 RR before GST 2.0 was ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of BMW G 310 RR After GST 2.0:

With the GST 2.0, the price of the G 310 RR will start at ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Current Price of BMW C 400 GT Before GST 2.0:

The price of the BMW C 400 GT before GST 2.0 was ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

