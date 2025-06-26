FASTag For Two-Wheelers? Highways Authority Responds

FASTag For Two-Wheelers: The National Highway Authority of India has responded to media reports that claimed the FASTag toll system for two-wheelers was imminent. Many commuters who use a two-wheeler on highways were unsure regarding if they had to get a FASTag or not. NHAI has responded to these reports and has denied that such reports are false. Further, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also denied on such media reports.

Here's everything you need to know:

What has NHAI said regarding FASTag for two-wheelers?

In a recent post on X, NHAI said,” Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers.”

Further, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also issued clarification regarding the reports regarding the FASTag for two-wheelers.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this." (English translation)

What were the earlier reports regarding tolls for two-wheelers?

Earlier, the reports stated that the exemption of two-wheelers on toll plazas may end, and toll fees might be charged at the entry point of the highways. While travelling on national highways across the country, the two-wheelers don’t have to pay any toll.

Why are two-wheelers exempted from the toll?