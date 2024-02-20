Advertisement

One lakh Joy e-bikes: The Gujarat-based makers of ‘Joy e-bike’, an electric two-wheeler, on Wednesday, announced that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the bike. In its communique, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (WIML) said, that the milestone of rolling out the one lakh units, took place from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Vadodara.

Established in 2016 as WW Solutions (Wardwizard Solutions) and later renamed as WIML in 2019, the company embarked on its mobility journey with the launch of its first product category in electric bicycles.

As India's first listed EV company on the BSE, WIML introduced its first Low-Speed Electric Scooter, the Butterfly, in 2018. Presently, the company has a strong portfolio of 10 models, including high speed and low speed variants, along with a network of over 750 touchpoints.

“In celebration of this monumental milestone, the company has further introduced a series of exclusive offers for its customers, offering special benefits and free insurance,” said the company . The offers will remain valid at all authorized Joy e-bike dealerships across India until March 31, the release said.

Commenting on this achievement, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers and stakeholders for their unwavering support, which has propelled Wardwizard Innovations to its position as a leading electric two-wheeler brand in the country. This milestone of one lakh sales underscores the quality of our diverse product range and underscores our steadfast dedication to a sustainable future and meeting customer demands,” Gupte said.

“As we continue to innovate and empower communities through our 'Joy e-bike' brand, we are driven by a collective vision of a greener, more sustainable mobility landscape. Our rapid growth trajectory sets our sights on reaching the two-lakh milestone by 2026,” Gupte said.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has also showcased its commitment to innovation at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. At the expo, the company unveiled the concept of its first hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler and showcased its current product line-up, including high and low-speed models and the electric three-wheeler under the brand name 'Joy e-rik.'

