Looking To Buy Kia Carens Clavis EV? Check Out Its Alternatives Around ₹18 Lakh

Kia Carens Clavis EV Alternatives: The EV segment recently saw new launches by different automakers. Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV, Kia launched the Carens Clavis EV, and others. The Carens Clavis EV is a seven-seater MPV, having a feature-loaded cabin, and comes in two battery pack options. The feature list includes 64 colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, drive modes, regen modes, and others. The Clavis EV has a 42kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 404 km, and there is a 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 490 km.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here’s a quick rundown of the top three alternatives of the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which you can consider:

Hyundai Creta Electric

The first car on the list, which you can consider, is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It is a five-seater compact SUV, having features like dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. It comes with a 42kWh battery pack, having a 390 km claimed range and a 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 474 km.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra BE 6

If you are looking for a stylish SUV having tech-savvy features and good road presence, then you can consider the Mahindra BE 6. It has sharp aggressive design language, has features like ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and other. The BE 6 comes with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557km and a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682km on a single charge.

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Windsor EV

MG Motor offers the Windsor EV in the Indian market, which is a popular choice among buyers. Recently, MG added a new battery pack as well in the Windsor. It has features like ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, regen modes, and others. The Windsor has a 38kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 380 km, and there is a 48 kWh battery pack, having a 448 km claimed range.