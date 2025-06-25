Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki XL6: Check Out Its Top Alternatives

Maruti XL6 Alternatives: If you are planning to buy an MPV that has a premium cabin experience, comes with captain seats, and decent features, you can check the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It is a popular MPV, which comes with a six-seater captain seat version and has a similar interior to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It has features like automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment screen, front ventilated seats, and more. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The XL6 is available with a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, and is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is ₹13.70 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki XL6, which you can consider around its price:

Kia Carens Clavis

The first MPV in the list, which you can consider, is the Kia Carens Clavis. It is the updated version of the Carens, and comes with a new design on the outside and inside, and has a similar feature list. It comprises a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ambient lighting, and others. The Carens Clavis is available with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis starts at ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Marazzo

The next MPV on the list that you can consider is the Mahindra Marazzo. It is an underrated MPV in the segment, and an update is much-awaited. It is available in both six-and seven-seater configurations, and is only available in a diesel engine. The feature list on the Mahindra Marazzo comprises a small infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.

The price of the Mahindra Marazzo starts at ₹16.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular MPV in the market. It is a reliable product and is popular among fleet operators as well. The Innova Crysta is slightly priced higher than the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It has basic features like the reverse parking camera, sensors, and climate control for the rear, and others. It has a 2.4L diesel engine on offer.