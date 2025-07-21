Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 - Which EV MPV to Choose Around ₹30 Lakh?

Kia vs BYD: If you are planning to buy a seven-seater car for your family that has good space, features, and an EV powertrain, then you have limited options to choose from. Recently, Kia launched the Carens Clavis EV for the Indian market. It has 2 battery packs and a claimed range of 490km. However, if you want more range, then you can consider the BYD eMax 7 in the segment. It has a claimed range of 530 km on a single charge.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax 7 for prospective buyers:

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 - Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹19.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹25.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. It is only available in a seven-seater configuration. On the other side, the price of the BYD eMax 7 starts at ₹28.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹31.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. It is available in a six and a seven-seater configuration.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 - Range

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has two battery packs on offer. It has a claimed range of 404km and 490km, respectively. On the other side, the BYD eMax 7 also has 2 battery packs, having 420 and 530km, respectively.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 - Features

The feature list on the Kia Carens Clavis EV includes 64 colour ambient lighting, three driving modes, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other side, the BYD eMax 7 has a rotating 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 360-degree parking camera, driving models, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.

Republic Auto Says: