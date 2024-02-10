English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Magna International projects lower 2024 profit due to softening EV demand

Magna, headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, foresees its full-year profit to range between $1.60 billion and $1.80 billion.

Business Desk
Magna International profit forecast
Magna International profit forecast | Image:Magna International
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Magna International: Canada-based auto parts supplier, Magna International anticipates its 2024 profit to fall below expectations, citing weakened demand for electric vehicles (EV) and inflationary pressures. As a result, the company's U.S.-listed shares plummeted by 6 per cent during morning trading.

The auto industry has witnessed challenges, with suppliers like Magna and its competitor BorgWarner grappling with increased labor and raw material costs, coupled with a slowdown in EV parts demand. Automakers are redirecting their focus towards higher-margin hybrid and gas-powered vehicles, contributing to the EV market's sluggishness.

Advertisement

During a conference call with analysts, Magna's CEO Swamy Kotagiri remarked that the expected penetration rates for EVs have been delayed, negatively impacting the company's anticipated sales growth in the short and medium terms.

Magna, headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, foresees its full-year profit to range between $1.60 billion and $1.80 billion, falling short of analysts' average projection of $1.90 billion based on LSEG data. Kotagiri highlighted, "The industry appears to be moving from a supply constraint to a demand constraint as macro challenges persist."

Advertisement

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.33 per share, missing analysts' expectations of $1.48. Despite a 9.2 per cent increase in fourth-quarter sales to $10.45 billion, aligning with Wall Street consensus, the subdued profit outlook has prompted CFRA senior equity analyst Garrett Nelson to maintain a "Hold" rating on Magna's stock.

BorgWarner, a peer company, also forecasted its 2024 profit and revenue below street expectations on Thursday, indicating broader industry challenges.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  2. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World29 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. NRI Who Picked Lottery Tickets with Kids' Birth Dates Wins Rs 33 Crore

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement