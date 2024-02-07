English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Mahindra Aerostructures to supply over 5,000 components for Airbus aircraft

Mahindra Aerostructures has been a direct supplier to the Airbus Group since 2015.

Business Desk
Mahindra
Mahindra | Image:Mahindra
  • 2 min read
Mahindra Aerostructures and European aerospace firm Airbus Aerostructures GmbH have signed a new contract to manufacture and deliver metallic components for all Airbus commercial aircraft models, including the best-selling A320 family.

As part of the contract, Mahindra’s aerospace arm will supply close to 5000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus in Germany from its manufacturing base in India.

The contract is an addition to existing Mahindra Aerostructures programs to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in Toulouse, France.

Expressing pride in their relationship with Airbus, Vinod Sahay, President of Aerospace and Defence and CPO of Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra, said, “With this new contract we further expand our relationship and increase our participation in the ‘Make In India’ initiative of Government of India. We look forward to delivering on our commitments and continuing this journey of collaborative growth.”

Notably, Mahindra Aerostructures has been a direct supplier to the Airbus Group since 2015, partnering with the European aviation giant on numerous initiatives.    

Arvind Mehra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Aerostructures said their company is privileged to be an Airbus supplier, with the contract award being a significant expansion of their Airbus portfolio.

Mahindra Aerostructures operates a 2.5 lakh square feet plant near Bengaluru and is equipped with sheet metal and machined parts capabilities, as well as welding, finishing and assembly.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

