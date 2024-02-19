Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

Advertisement

M&Ms CV push: Leading Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has launched new variants of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. With the new commercial vehicle launches, M&M aims to offer enhanced comfort to customers through the inclusion of air conditioning and the introduction of 14 new features on the iMaxx app, as per a company statement.

Mahindra’s Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes with a compact and versatile design, with a focus on payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety, and overall driving experience, the company statement has added.

"Right since its debut, Bolero MaXX range has marked significant milestones, surpassing 1.4 Lakh units sold, while achieving the 1 lakh production milestone in record time, setting a new benchmark in the commercial load segment,” said the statement. Additionally, the accomplishment of delivering the highest number of units in a single day garnered notable recognition in the esteemed India Book of Records, the M&M statement added.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, the Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, "Renowned for its exceptional performance and versatility, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has garnered immense appreciation from our valued customers,”

“With its robust build, impressive payload capacity, and unmatched reliability, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has become a trusted companion for businesses and individuals alike. The addition of air conditioning in the latest variants emphasizes our dedication to our customers' comfort and convenience, reaffirming our commitment to meeting their needs," the M&M Automotive Division chief added.

Performance & Comfort

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, powered by Mahindra's advanced m2Di engine offering diesel and CNG options, boasts a disruptive design with power and torque nodes ranging from 52.2kW/200Nm to 59.7kW/220Nm. With payload capacities spanning from 1.3t to 2t and a cargo bed length of up to 3050 mm, it ensures exceptional loadability for transporting goods.

The latest iMAXX update introduces 14 new features to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the vehicle management system, building upon the Bolero MaXX's initial launch. Key advancements include geofence-based campaigning for targeted outreach and the Driver Cum Owner feature for streamlined operations. Additionally, My MaXX Score offers valuable performance insights for drivers, while fleet managers gain enhanced control through dedicated profiles.

