Updated 13 October 2025 at 17:07 IST

Mercedes-Benz G450d Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G-Class with a diesel powertrain, the G450d, with subtle exterior and interior updates and is limited to 50 units only.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Mercedes Benz G450d Launched
Mercedes Benz G450d Launched | Image: Mercedes Benz
G Wagon Diesel Engine Updated: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G-Class with a diesel powertrain, and the automaker says it is the most powerful diesel engine in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup. According to a statement, the automaker has launched the G450d, which has a 48V mild-hybrid system. Now, the automaker offers the G-Class with an AMG spec, a regular diesel powertrain and an electric powertrain. However, it is limited to 50 units only in the first allocation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz G450d:

What are the exterior updates on the Mercedes-Benz G450d?

The Mercedes-Benz G450d comes with subtle design updates. It has a new radiator grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers for a more sporty and a new look. It comes equipped with 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, which are finished in gloss black paint.

What’s new on the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz G450d?

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz G450d offers an AMG-spec interior, having  Nappa leather upholstery, metal structure trim accents that give a sporty appearance.

What are the off-road specifications of the Mercedes-Benz G450d?

For off-roading, the Mercedes-Benz G450d has a high ground clearance, long-travel suspension for the off-road characteristics. Additionally, the suspension now gets adaptive adjustable damping as standard, providing greater control while going off-road.

What are the engine specifications in the Mercedes-Benz G450d?

The Mercedes-Benz G450d is equipped with a new inline six-cylinder diesel engine, which is now paired with a 48V on-board electrical system and an integrated starter generator (ISG). As per Mercedes-Benz, it helps in providing support at lower engine speeds with an additional 15 kW. The six-cylinder engine makes 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The Mercedes-Benz claims that the G450d has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.8 seconds, having a top speed of 210 km/h. 

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz G450d?

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G450d is ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom).

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 13 October 2025 at 17:07 IST

