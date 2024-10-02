Published 16:20 IST, October 2nd 2024

Ola Electric's market share declines to 27 percent as sales drop to 23,965 units in September

Ola Electric, which made its stock market debut about two months ago, sold 23,965 vehicles in September, recording a month-on-month decline for the second consecutive month. Its falling month-on-month sales has seen its market share decline for five straight months to 27% in September.