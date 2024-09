Published 11:16 IST, September 18th 2024

Revolt RV1 electric bike launched at Rs 84,990 with a range of 100 Km

Revolt Electric launched the RV1 in India at a price of Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom) and the RV1+ at a price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Revolt also updated RV400.