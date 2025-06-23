Tata Harrier EV RWD Full Price List Announced - Top Model May Touch ₹30 Lakh

Tata Harrier EV Price: Tata Motors has announced the introductory prices of its flagship EV SUV, the Harrier EV, for the Indian market. According to a statement, these prices are for the RWD model, and the prices for the AWD model will be revealed on June 27, 2025. The bookings of the Harrier EV will commence from July 2, 2025. The Harrier EV is equipped with multiple convenience features and has two battery packs on offer.

“With the prices announced today, we're not only taking a significant step forward in advancing e-mobility in India, but also offering a strong alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles." Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said.

Here's a quick rundown of the Tata Harrier EV for the prospective buyers:

Tata Harrier EV Range

The Harrier EV is available with a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer. Tata has still not revealed the claimed range for its 65 kWh battery pack. However, on the other side, the 75 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 627 km on a single charge. However, Tata says the C75 range of the Harrier EV with 75 kWh battery pack is 480-505 km.

Tata Harrier EV Colour Options

The Harrier EV comes in 5 colour options. These are:

Pure Grey

Prestine White

Nainital Nocturne

Empowered Oxide

Matte Stealth Black

Tata Harrier EV Features

Tata has offered multiple convenience features in the Harrier EV. The list comprises:

540-degree parking camera with surround view

14.53-inch infotainment screen

Six driving modes

Front ventilated seats

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

JBL Black 10 speaker system with JBL audio modes

And more

Tata Harrier EV Price:

The introductory price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Here’s the complete price list:

Adventure 65 - ₹21.49 Lakh

Adventure S 65 - ₹21.99 Lakh

Fearless+ 65 - ₹23.99 Lakh

Fearless+ 75 - ₹24.99 Lakh

Empowered 75 - ₹27.49 Lakh