Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Tata Motors partners with UN’s ‘LeadIT’ initiative for net-zero emissions aim

Tata Motors aims net-zero emissions in the PV business by 2040, and our CVs making by 2045.

Business Desk
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY24
Tata Motors Group | Image:Tata Group JLR
Tata's green pledge: Taking forward its endeavor to promote growth and sustainability, iconic automotive major Tata Motors has partnered with the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), a global alliance launched by Sweden and India at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019. 

Tata Motor, in its capacity as a member of LeadIT, will be able to harness the power of global best practices, influence policy-making, and together with other members strengthen its climate action plans, thereby accelerating its transition towards net-zero emissions, said a company statement. 

Net-zero emissions in PVs 

SJR Kutty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tata Motors, said, “We are excited to join forces with LeadIT, a milestone that underscores our deep-rooted dedication to environmental sustainability. Our pledge to attain net-zero emissions across our Passenger Vehicles (PV) business by 2040, and our Commercial Vehicles (CV) business by 2045, is a testament to our commitment to a greener future,” 

“Joining forces with LeadIT propels us closer to these ambitious goals, facilitating our journey towards sustainable transformation. This collaboration will not only expedite our own transition but also catalyse a climate for change within the automotive industry. We eagerly anticipate working alongside other pioneering companies within LeadIT, creating a dynamic ecosystem of shared insights and collective advancement. Together, we aim to drive the automotive industry forward, championing a sustainable future for all,” the Tata Motors CSO said. 

Romina Pourmokhtari, Minister for Climate and the Environment, Sweden and Co-Chair of LeadIT, said this membership indicates a commitment to net zero from a leading global manufacturer in the supply chain, adding that demand signals are crucial for the transformation of our industry. 

“Fostering dialogues and strengthening partnerships in areas where transition challenges need to be addressed is core to achieving reduced climate emissions. Industry is driving the green industrial transformation here in Sweden and we hope to inspire change globally. I look forward to seeing Tata Motors in our group of leading partners," Sweden’s Green Minister added. 

Circular economy 

As per Tata Motors spokesperson, the company is embracing sustainability as a business transformation with significant progress in zero-emission products, renewable energy, circular economy, water neutrality, and biodiversity. 

“The company has already installed 109 MW of renewable energy capacity and plans to add ~300 MW in the next three years to become a RE100 company,” the statement said, adding that over the past three years, Tata Motors has reduced its Scope 1+2 emissions intensity by 44 per cent and is pioneering the electric and zero emissions vehicle revolution along with a host of low-emissions alternate powertrain options to enable deep decarbonisation in its Scope 3 emissions.

Matching up to the principles of the circular economy, Tata Motors is driving TATVA- a Circular Economy framework working across materials, energy, lifetime and utilisation pathways for a holistic transformation. 

“The company has also established five Re.Wi.Re facilities across various cities, designed to extract maximum value while leaving minimal footprint at the end of a vehicle’s lifecycle,” said the statement adding that  Tata Motors is dedicated to water stewardship, achieving water-neutral or positive status at three of its plants. 

The company is integrating nature and biodiversity into its business strategy, conserving habitats around its operating sites, aligning with scientific methods to map and set targets across its value chain, and undertaking flagship conservation projects that have a positive impact beyond its value chain. These achievements highlight Tata Motors' commitment to sustainability and its leadership in the industry, said the Tata Motors statement. 

 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

