Tata Motors to Mahindra: Top 5 EV Manufacturers in January 2025

EV Makers in India: The automotive industry witnessed a surge in the sales of electric vehicles in January 2025. According to the Vahan Portal, January 2025 witnessed total sales of 11,229 electric vehicles, having a surge of 23.28 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Tata Motors was in the first position, followed by JSW MG Motors India, and other automakers.

Here’s a rundown of the top five EV automakers in January 2025:

Tata Motors:

The first position on the list is secured by Tata Motors. According to Vahan, the automaker recorded sales of 5,037 units. It saw a surge of 872 units as compared to December 2024. Tata Motors saw a surge of 20.93 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The Tiago EV is the most affordable EV from the Tata Motors lineup.

JSW MG Motors India

The next automaker on the list is JSW MG Motor. The automaker recorded total sales of 4,225 units in January 2025, having a surge of 444 units. MG Motor recorded a growth of 11.74 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric vehicle from the lineup.

Mahindra Electric

The third automaker on the list is the Mahindra Electric. Mahindra recorded total sales of 686 units in January 2025, having a surge of 294 units. It saw a growth of 75 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The Mahindra XUV 400 is the entry-level EV and the prices of the Pack 2 variant of BE 6 and XEV 9e are still undercover.

BYD India:

BYD India secured the fourth position on the list. The company recorded total sales of 312 units in January 2025, having a surge of 8 units as compared to December 2024. BYD saw a surge of 2.63 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The automaker had unveiled the Sealion for the Indian market and the launch is scheduled for later this year.

PCA Motors (Citroen)