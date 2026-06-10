Tesla Expands India Footprint With Hyderabad Experience Centre Set to Open on June 17

Tesla is set to strengthen its retail presence in India with the inauguration of a new experience centre in Hyderabad on June 17, marking the electric vehicle maker's fifth such facility in the country. The expansion comes as the company looks to widen its reach despite relatively modest sales volumes in the Indian market.

The Hyderabad outlet will join Tesla's existing experience centres in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. At present, the company offers only the Model Y electric SUV in India, with the recently refreshed line-up comprising the five-seater Model Y Premium RWD and the six-seater Model Y L Premium AWD.

The latest move follows Tesla's recent overhaul of its India portfolio, which lowered the entry price for the Model Y. The Model Y Premium RWD now starts at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Model Y L Premium AWD is priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier variants, including the standard rear-wheel-drive and Long Range rear-wheel-drive models, have been discontinued.

Gradual Expansion Despite Limited Volumes

Tesla's physical expansion continues even as its sales remain relatively small compared with mainstream carmakers in India.

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According to FADA data, the company retailed 342 vehicles in FY26, with 43 units sold in April 2026 and 35 units in May 2026. The figures underline Tesla's measured approach to the Indian market, where high import duties continue to influence pricing and demand.

The Model Y sold in India is imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Tesla's Shanghai factory and attracts a 70% Basic Customs Duty. Despite that, its pricing remains competitive against some luxury electric rivals, including the BMW iX1 LWB and the Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV.

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