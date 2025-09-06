Vinfast VF 7 vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Vinfast vs Hyundai: The EV market in India recently saw the entry of the Vietnamese automaker, Vinfast India, into the Indian market. The automaker has launched the VF 6 and the VF 7 EV SUV, which have a feature-loaded cabin and come with 2 battery packs. However, regarding the competition, the VF 7 competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric in the segment. It also comes with two battery packs, and Hyundai recently added new variants as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the Vinfast VF 7 and the Hyundai Creta Electric for buyers:

Vinfast VF 7 vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price

The price of the Vinfast VF 7 starts at ₹22.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Creta Electric is ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Features

Both the Vinfast VF 7 and the Hyundai Creta Electric are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Vinfast VF 7 comes with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, multiple driving modes, regen modes, automatic headlamps and wipers, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple driving modes, regen modes, one-pedal drive, and others.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Safety

The safety feature list in the Vinfast VF 7 and the Hyundai Creta Electric includes Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, and others. The VF 7 comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric comes with six airbags, direct highline TPMS, traction control, and more.

Vinfast VF 7 vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Range