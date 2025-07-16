Why Tesla Model Y is a better deal than Volvo EC40 for around ₹65 Lakh?

Is Tesla Better Than Volvo: American EV carmaker Tesla has opened its first showroom in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and has debuted with its Model Y for the Indian market. Tesla is offering it in two battery pack options, and since the full-self driving features will be offered in future updates because of the homologation clearances, the automaker is charging ₹6 lakh extra for this feature. Since it is priced around ₹61 lakh (on-road, Delhi), you can also consider the Volvo EC40, having a similar price tag, features, and range.

How do they compare?

Here is a quick comparison of the Tesla Model Y and the Volvo EC40 for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Around ₹65 lakh, you have multiple EV SUVs to choose from. The EV segment in India is rising. Tesla offers more range, features in the Model Y, and is currently on sale in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram only, accessing to the service centres can be difficult. However, if buyers wish for a bigger SUV, can compromise on the range, then you can check out the Volvo EC40.

Tesla Model Y vs Volvo EC40 - Features

The feature list on the Tesla Model Y comprises automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, a front ventilated driver seat, and others. On the other side, the Volvo EC40 has a smaller touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Tesla Model Y vs Volvo EC40 - Range

Tesla offers the Model Y with two battery packs, having a claimed range of 500 km from the RWD base variant, and the Long Range variant has a 622km claimed range. On the other side, the Volvo EC40 has a single-battery pack on offer, having a claimed range of 530km.

Tesla Model Y vs Volvo EC40 - Price