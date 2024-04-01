×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Xiaomi's EV buyers may face up to seven-month wait amid demand surge

Xiaomi commenced accepting orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, following its announcement of the car's prices, which start at $29,870.

Reported by: Business Desk
Xiaomi EV
Xiaomi EV | Image:Xiaomi EV
Xiaomi SU7: Xiaomi is cautioning potential buyers of its new SU7 electric sedan that they could encounter a wait of up to seven months, as indicated on its app on Monday, signalling robust demand for the Chinese electronics maker's vehicle.

Xiaomi commenced accepting orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, following its announcement of the car's prices, which start at $29,870. 

By Friday night, pre-orders surged to 88,898 within the first 24 hours.

After checking Xiaomi's car app on Monday, Reuters discovered that the company is advising customers that delivery times for its standard SU7 model could range from 18 to 21 weeks, while the SU7 Pro model may also take 18 to 21 weeks. 

The priciest model, priced at 299,900 yuan, is estimated to have a delivery timeframe of 27 to 30 weeks.

In a bid to catalyse sales, Xiaomi also unveiled two special editions of the car, dubbed "Founder's Edition," which come with complimentary gifts like refrigerators. The initial batch of 5,000 such cars sold out immediately after orders opened on Thursday.

On Sunday, co-founder and CEO Lei Jun, in a Weibo post, announced the company's plans to launch a second round of sales for the Founder's Edition, although specific details were not provided. Jun also disclosed that during the ordering process for the Founder's Edition, Xiaomi identified and blocked some abnormal orders and those placed by scalpers.

Xiaomi had constructed a Beijing factory capable of producing 200,000 cars annually before obtaining regulatory approval to commence manufacturing in China. 

In November, state-owned automaker BAIC Group revealed plans to produce cars for Xiaomi at the same plant.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

