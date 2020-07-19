Anand Mahindra In Awe Of Sikh Battalion's Jaikara; 'would Be Suicidal To Mess With Them'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a powerful video of the Sikh battalion reciting their clarion call "Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal”, from the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Expressing his pride in the forces, Anand Mahindra opined that anyone thinking of messing with them would have to be suicidal, given their strength and commitment to the nation which was evident from their Jaikara, or clarion call.

Anyone thinking of messing with these guys would have to be suicidal... https://t.co/1dkARS2VcE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2020

Netizens react

Sir, that is my Dad's Battalion. The indomitable '#Shamsheer'. I have grown up listening to the that #Jakara. Still gives me the goosebumps.#BoleSohNihalSatSriAkal#NischeKarApniJeetKaroon — V Jaskirat Singh Nagra 🇮🇳 (@jsn4x4) July 18, 2020

You must see them in person on the forward posts. Your chest will fill with pride and emotion. They really inspire.

I know it. I am an Air Veteran. — M. S. Srinivasa Rao (@macharajarao) July 19, 2020

This really gave me goosebumps and reinforced the feeling that with these GUYS at the border, we are able to sleep peacefully in our homes. "BOLE SO NIHAAL, SAT SRI AKAL" — FIROZ (@firozdtl) July 19, 2020

Read: Rajnath Singh Leaves On 2 Day Visit To Ladakh, JK; Will Visit Forward Areas Along LAC, LOC

Read: Indian Armed Forces Showcase Might At Leh; Rajnath Operates Rifle, Witnesses Paradrop

Rajnath Singh visits LAC & LoC

Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and took part in joint operations at the military base in Leh and witnessed para dropping presentations by the Armed forces. Rajnath Singh also addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Pangong Tso's Lukung, where he boosted the morale of the forces and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes.

Reaffirming the nation's resolve to maintain the sanctity of its borders, Rajnath Singh said that while the result of the diplomatic and military level talks with China could not be guaranteed, he could assure that not even an inch of the country's land would be taken by any power in the world.

"Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Rajnath Singh.

Read: Not One Inch Of India's Land Can Be Taken By Any Power In The World: Rajnath Singh At LAC

Read: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Signh Visits Amarnath Shrine, Reviews Security Preparedness