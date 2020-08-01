Last Updated:

Bank Holidays In August 2020: Check The Full Bank Holidays List In India

Bank Holidays in August 2020; Check the full bank holidays list in India. Here are all the days when the bank will be closed in the upcoming months of 2020.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
bank holidays

India is a country that celebrates many festivals in a year. It is because of these festivals that everyone gets time to spend with their family and loved ones. Moreover, there are also some Government holidays which are also known as central government holidays where the civilians get holidays. Apart from these, banks in India are also closed during special occasions.

There are two types of bank holidays, namely, National Holidays and Government Holidays. India observes three national holidays that include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti where the banks and other types of financial institutions remain shut on national holidays. Apart from these, here is the list of holidays that one will come across in August 2020. Read to know the full list of holidays for the year 2020. 

ALSO READ| Bank Holidays In 2020: Here's When All The Banks Will Be Closed In 2020

Bank holidays in August 2020

The month of August does not have many holidays, the bank holidays are generally for every second and fourth Saturday. meanwhile, there are Bank holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Independence day. 

Date

 Day Holiday

3 August 2020

Monday

Raksha Bandhan

8 August 2020

Saturday

Second Saturday

11 August 2020

Tuesday

Janmashthami

 

15 August 2020

Saturday

Independence Day

22 August 2020

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

30 August 2020

Sunday

Muharram

ALSO READ| Post Office Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here's A Complete Guide

Upcoming bank holidays list

Date

 Day Holiday

12 September 2020

 Saturday

Second Saturday

26 September 2020

 Saturday

Fourth Saturday

2 October 2020

 Friday

Gandhi Jayanti

10 October 2020

 Saturday

Second Saturday

24 October 2020

 Saturday

Fourth Saturday

26 October 2020

 Monday

Vijaya Dashami

30 October 2020

 Friday

Eid e Milad

31 October 2020

 Saturday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

14 November 2020

 Saturday

Diwali / Second Saturday

16 November 2020

 Monday

Bhai Dooj

28 November 2020

 Saturday

Fourth Saturday

30 November 2020

 Monday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

12 December 2020

 Saturday

Second Saturday

25 December 2020

 Friday

Christmas Day

26 December 2020

 Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Upcoming post office holidays in August

The post office would be closed for only three days in the month of August. One is for Bakri Eid, Independence Day and Muharram. Here are the dates. 

  • Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) - August 1, 2020
  • Independence Day - August 15, 2020
  • Muharram - August 30, 2020

ALSO READ| Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

Compulsory Holidays for Central Government Employees in India

  • Independence Day - August 15, 2020
  • Muharram - August 30, 2020

ALSO READ| China's Asymptomatic Cases Climb To Over 980; Govt Steps Up Vigil For May Day Holidays

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all