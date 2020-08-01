Bank Holidays In August 2020: Check The Full Bank Holidays List In India

India is a country that celebrates many festivals in a year. It is because of these festivals that everyone gets time to spend with their family and loved ones. Moreover, there are also some Government holidays which are also known as central government holidays where the civilians get holidays. Apart from these, banks in India are also closed during special occasions.

There are two types of bank holidays, namely, National Holidays and Government Holidays. India observes three national holidays that include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti where the banks and other types of financial institutions remain shut on national holidays. Apart from these, here is the list of holidays that one will come across in August 2020. Read to know the full list of holidays for the year 2020.

ALSO READ| Bank Holidays In 2020: Here's When All The Banks Will Be Closed In 2020

Bank holidays in August 2020

The month of August does not have many holidays, the bank holidays are generally for every second and fourth Saturday. meanwhile, there are Bank holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Independence day.

Date Day Holiday 3 August 2020 Monday Raksha Bandhan 8 August 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 11 August 2020 Tuesday Janmashthami 15 August 2020 Saturday Independence Day 22 August 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 30 August 2020 Sunday Muharram

ALSO READ| Post Office Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here's A Complete Guide

Upcoming bank holidays list

Date Day Holiday 12 September 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 26 September 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 2 October 2020 Friday Gandhi Jayanti 10 October 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 24 October 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 26 October 2020 Monday Vijaya Dashami 30 October 2020 Friday Eid e Milad 31 October 2020 Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 14 November 2020 Saturday Diwali / Second Saturday 16 November 2020 Monday Bhai Dooj 28 November 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 30 November 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti 12 December 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 25 December 2020 Friday Christmas Day 26 December 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday

Upcoming post office holidays in August

The post office would be closed for only three days in the month of August. One is for Bakri Eid, Independence Day and Muharram. Here are the dates.

Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) - August 1, 2020

Independence Day - August 15, 2020

Muharram - August 30, 2020

ALSO READ| Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

Compulsory Holidays for Central Government Employees in India

Independence Day - August 15, 2020

Muharram - August 30, 2020

ALSO READ| China's Asymptomatic Cases Climb To Over 980; Govt Steps Up Vigil For May Day Holidays

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock