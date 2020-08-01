Bank Holidays In August 2020: Check The Full Bank Holidays List In India

India is a country that celebrates many festivals in a year. It is because of these festivals that everyone gets time to spend with their family and loved ones. Moreover, there are also some Government holidays which are also known as central government holidays where the civilians get holidays. Apart from these, banks in India are also closed during special occasions.
There are two types of bank holidays, namely, National Holidays and Government Holidays. India observes three national holidays that include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti where the banks and other types of financial institutions remain shut on national holidays. Apart from these, here is the list of holidays that one will come across in August 2020. Read to know the full list of holidays for the year 2020.
The month of August does not have many holidays, the bank holidays are generally for every second and fourth Saturday. meanwhile, there are Bank holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Independence day.
|
Date
|Day
|Holiday
|
3 August 2020
|
Monday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
8 August 2020
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
11 August 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Janmashthami
|
15 August 2020
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
22 August 2020
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
30 August 2020
|
Sunday
|
Muharram
|
Date
|Day
|Holiday
|
12 September 2020
|Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
26 September 2020
|Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
2 October 2020
|Friday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
10 October 2020
|Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
24 October 2020
|Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
26 October 2020
|Monday
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
30 October 2020
|Friday
|
Eid e Milad
|
31 October 2020
|Saturday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
14 November 2020
|Saturday
|
Diwali / Second Saturday
|
16 November 2020
|Monday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
28 November 2020
|Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
30 November 2020
|Monday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
12 December 2020
|Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
25 December 2020
|Friday
|
Christmas Day
|
26 December 2020
|Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
The post office would be closed for only three days in the month of August. One is for Bakri Eid, Independence Day and Muharram. Here are the dates.
