Bank Holidays In 2020: Here's When All The Banks Will Be Closed In 2020

India is a country that celebrates many festivals in a year. It is because of these festivals that everyone gets time to spend with their family and loved ones. Moreover, there are also some Government holidays when Indians get holidays. Apart from these, banks in India are also closed during these holidays. There are of two types of bank holidays, namely, National Holidays and Government Holidays. India observes three national holidays that include Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Banks and other types of financial institutions remain shut on national holidays.

Bank holidays in 2020

Date Day Holiday 1 January 2020 Wednesday New Year’s Day 11 January 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 15 January 2020 Wednesday Pongal 25 January 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day 30 January 2020 Thursday Vasant Panchami 8 February 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 21 February 2020 Friday Maha Shivaratri 22 February 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 10 March 2020 Tuesday Holi 14 March 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 25 March 2020 Wednesday Ugadi 28 March 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 2 April 2020 Thursday Ram Navami 6 April 2020 Monday Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2020 Friday Good Friday 11 April 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 14 April 2020 Tuesday Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 25 April 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 1 May 2020 Friday May Day 7 May 2020 Thursday Buddha Purnima 9 May 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 23 May 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 24 May 2020 Sunday Eid-ul-Fitr 13 June 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 27 June 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 11 July 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 25 July 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 31 July 2020 Friday Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha 3 August 2020 Monday Raksha Bandhan 8 August 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 11 August 2020 Tuesday Janmashthami 15 August 2020 Saturday Independence Day 22 August 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 30 August 2020 Sunday Muharram 12 September 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 26 September 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 2 October 2020 Friday Gandhi Jayanti 10 October 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 24 October 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 26 October 2020 Monday Vijaya Dashami 30 October 2020 Friday Eid e Milad 31 October 2020 Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 14 November 2020 Saturday Diwali / Second Saturday 16 November 2020 Monday Bhai Dooj 28 November 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 30 November 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti 12 December 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 25 December 2020 Friday Christmas Day 26 December 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday

