Post Office Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here's A Complete Guide

Post Office Bank, also known as India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), is a government-owned Public Sector Bank, operating with the Department of Posts under Ministry of Communications, which aims to utilise all of India's post offices as access points and postal postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks to provide house to house banking services.

The first phase of the bank with 650 branches and 3250 post offices as access points was inaugurated on September 1, 2018. Over ten thousand postmen have been roped into the first phase. Till January 4, 2020, the bank has acquired about 1.5 crore customers all over India.

Day Working Hours Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday) 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) timings on Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) Timings on Sunday Bank is closed on these days

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) opening time (As of February 2020)

Customers and account holders who want to visit the bank for their banking and non-banking dealings can visit the bank from 9:00 AM. Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) opening time on Saturday remains the same that is the bank opens at 9:00 AM.

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) lunchtime (As of February 2020)?

Post Office bank lunch timings are from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. During this time, all employees stop their work and the work resumes again only after 2:30 PM. However, nowadays the lunch timing has been flexible for the convenience of the staff and customers.

Payments Days Timings NEFT All Days including Sunday and Bank Holidays 24x7 RTGS Monday to Saturday (Except 2nd and 4th Saturday and bank holidays) 8:00 AM to 5:45 PM IMPS All Days including Sunday and Bank Holiday 24x7

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) NEFT time (As of February 2020)?

The Post Office bank NEFT timing is 24x7. Post Office Bank NEFT timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 24x7. This service is also provided by the bank on Sunday and bank holidays.

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) RTGS time (As of February 2020)?

Post Office bank RTGS timings for weekdays are 8:00 Am to 5:45 PM. For Saturdays, Post Office bank RTGS timings at 8:00 AM to 5:45 PM.

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) IMPS time (As of February 2020)?

The Post Office bank IMPS timing is 24x7. This Post office bank IMPS timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 24x7. This service is also provided by the bank on Sunday and bank holidays.

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) closing time (As of February 2020) ?

Post Office bank branches close by 5:00 PM in the evening. The staff works for 7 hours daily providing their customers with full cooperation. On working Saturdays, the Post Office bank closing time remains the same that is 5:00 PM.

What is Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) general working days (As of February 2020) ?

All branches of the Post Office bank operate on all weekdays except Sundays. However, the bank remains closed for two Saturdays that is second and fourth of every month. Post Office bank also remains closed on public holidays.

Do note that sometimes some Post Office bank branches may remain close in some states of India because of certain bank holidays in a particular state.

More information regarding the services of the bank

QR Card facility

IPPB QR card redefines the way banking is done. It provides a unique, secure and convenient way to access your account without the hassle of remembering your account number. You do not need to remember your PIN/Password, as transactions can be initiated by using OTP (One Time Password) authentication and showing any one of the valid OVDs (Officially Valid Document)*. You can do cash transactions, money transfers, bill payments, or cashless shopping using this card.

In case of a lost or stolen QR card, the money will still be safe in your account as each transaction is authenticated through OTP & OVD validation. IPPB QR is easy to use. Follow these 3 simple steps:

Scan the code Authenticate through OTP verification & OVD validation Complete the transaction

How many branches and postmen does IPBB have?

As of February 2020, Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) has a total of 650 branches and controlling offices.

There are a total of 1,36,078 Post Offices across urban and rural India, activated as banking access points.

22,251 Head Post Offices and Sub Post Offices across urban and rural India to deliver banking services.

More than two lakhs Postmen/GDS provide doorstep banking services

Image Courtesy: Post Office bank official website