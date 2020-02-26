Post Office Bank Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time; Here's A Complete Guide

Post Office Bank, also known as India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), is a government-owned Public Sector Bank, operating with the Department of Posts under Ministry of Communications, which aims to utilise all of India's post offices as access points and postal postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks to provide house to house banking services.
The first phase of the bank with 650 branches and 3250 post offices as access points was inaugurated on September 1, 2018. Over ten thousand postmen have been roped into the first phase. Till January 4, 2020, the bank has acquired about 1.5 crore customers all over India.
|Day
|Working Hours
|
Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday)
|
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) timings on Saturday
|
9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) Timings on Sunday
|
Bank is closed on these days
Customers and account holders who want to visit the bank for their banking and non-banking dealings can visit the bank from 9:00 AM. Post Office bank (India Post Payment Bank) opening time on Saturday remains the same that is the bank opens at 9:00 AM.
Post Office bank lunch timings are from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. During this time, all employees stop their work and the work resumes again only after 2:30 PM. However, nowadays the lunch timing has been flexible for the convenience of the staff and customers.
|Payments
|Days
|Timings
|NEFT
|
All Days including Sunday and Bank Holidays
|
24x7
|RTGS
|
Monday to Saturday (Except 2nd and 4th Saturday and bank holidays)
|
8:00 AM to 5:45 PM
|IMPS
|
All Days including Sunday and Bank Holiday
|
24x7
The Post Office bank NEFT timing is 24x7. Post Office Bank NEFT timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 24x7. This service is also provided by the bank on Sunday and bank holidays.
Post Office bank RTGS timings for weekdays are 8:00 Am to 5:45 PM. For Saturdays, Post Office bank RTGS timings at 8:00 AM to 5:45 PM.
The Post Office bank IMPS timing is 24x7. This Post office bank IMPS timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 24x7. This service is also provided by the bank on Sunday and bank holidays.
Post Office bank branches close by 5:00 PM in the evening. The staff works for 7 hours daily providing their customers with full cooperation. On working Saturdays, the Post Office bank closing time remains the same that is 5:00 PM.
All branches of the Post Office bank operate on all weekdays except Sundays. However, the bank remains closed for two Saturdays that is second and fourth of every month. Post Office bank also remains closed on public holidays.
Do note that sometimes some Post Office bank branches may remain close in some states of India because of certain bank holidays in a particular state.
IPPB QR card redefines the way banking is done. It provides a unique, secure and convenient way to access your account without the hassle of remembering your account number. You do not need to remember your PIN/Password, as transactions can be initiated by using OTP (One Time Password) authentication and showing any one of the valid OVDs (Officially Valid Document)*. You can do cash transactions, money transfers, bill payments, or cashless shopping using this card.
Image Courtesy: Post Office bank official website