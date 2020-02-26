Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

India is a constitutional republic country that consists of 29 States and Union territories with New Delhi as its capital. In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With such diversity in each corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state. This is why India experiences many occasions of celebrations and holidays. However, Government sectors like Post Offices are open during many important festivals. But, the government has allotted them a list of important holidays that the hard-working members of the government can utilize to take some time off to enjoy holidays. The Central Government releases a list of Post Offices Holidays 2020 every year for Post office employees.
Indian Post Office is the largest postal networking organization in the world having more than 1.5 lakh post offices across India. The working hours of the post offices are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Post office holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays or Post Office Holidays 2020 that you need to know:
|Holiday occasion
|Date
|Day
|
Republic Day
|January 26, 2020
|
Sunday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|April 6, 2020
|
Monday
|
Good Friday
|April 10, 2020
|Friday
|
Buddha Purnima
|May 7, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Idu'l Fitr
|May 25, 2020
|Monday
|
Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid)
|August 1, 2020
|Saturday
|
Independence Day
|August 15, 2020
|Saturday
|
Muharram
|August 30, 2020
|Sunday
|
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|October 2, 2020
|Friday
|
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
|October 10, 2020
|Sunday
|
Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
|October 30, 2020
|Friday
|
Diwali
|November 14, 2020
|Saturday
|
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|November 30, 2020
|Monday
|
Christmas Day
|December 25, 2020
|Friday
|
Holiday occasion
|Date
|Day
|
Makara Sankranti
|January 15, 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Republic Day
|January 26, 2020
|
Sunday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|April 6, 2020
|
Monday
|
Ugadi
|March 25, 2020
|
Wednesday
