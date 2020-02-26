Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

India is a constitutional republic country that consists of 29 States and Union territories with New Delhi as its capital. In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With such diversity in each corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state. This is why India experiences many occasions of celebrations and holidays. However, Government sectors like Post Offices are open during many important festivals. But, the government has allotted them a list of important holidays that the hard-working members of the government can utilize to take some time off to enjoy holidays. The Central Government releases a list of Post Offices Holidays 2020 every year for Post office employees.

Indian Post Office is the largest postal networking organization in the world having more than 1.5 lakh post offices across India. The working hours of the post offices are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Post office holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays or Post Office Holidays 2020 that you need to know:

Post Offices will be closed on the following days in India in the year 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day Republic Day January 26, 2020 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday Good Friday April 10, 2020 Friday Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Thursday Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Monday Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Saturday Independence Day August 15, 2020 Saturday Muharram August 30, 2020 Sunday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Friday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Sunday Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Friday Diwali November 14, 2020 Saturday Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Monday Christmas Day December 25, 2020 Friday

Post Office Holidays in Himachal Pradesh Circle 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day Republic Day January 26, 2020 Sunday Maha Shivaratri February 21, 2020 Friday Holi March 10, 2020 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday Good Friday April 10, 2020 Friday Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Thursday Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Monday Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Saturday Janamashtami August 8, 2020 Wednesday Independence Day August 15, 2020 Saturday Muharram August 30, 2020 Sunday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Friday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Sunday Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Friday Diwali November 14, 2020 Saturday Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Monday Christmas Day December 25, 2020 Friday

Also Read | Holidays in 2020: Here is a complete list to plan your vacation well in advance

Post Office Holidays in Odisha circle 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day Republic Day January 26, 2020 Sunday Maha Shivaratri February 21, 2020 Friday Holi March 10, 2020 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday Good Friday April 10, 2020 Friday Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Thursday Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Monday Rath Yatra June 23, 2020 Saturday Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Saturday Independence Day August 15, 2020 Saturday Muharram August 30, 2020 Sunday Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Friday Additional day for Dussehra (Maha Ashtami) October 23, 2020 Friday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Sunday Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Friday Diwali November 14, 2020 Saturday Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Monday Christmas Day December 25, 2020 Friday

Also Read | Bank holidays in 2020: Here's when all the banks will be closed in 2020

Post Office Holidays in Karnataka Circle 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day Makara Sankranti January 15, 2020 Wednesday Republic Day January 26, 2020 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday Ugadi March 25, 2020 Wednesday

Also Read | Here is the list of holidays in Tamil Nadu in 2020

Compulsory Holidays for Central Government Employees in India (Including Post Offices)

Date Compulsory Holidays' list January 26 Republic Day April 10 Good Friday April 6 Mahavir Jayanti May 7 Buddha Purnima May 25 Idu'l Fitr August 15 Independence Day August 30 Muharram October 2 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 10 Id-E-Milad November 14 Diwali November 30 Guru Nanak’s Birthday December 25 Christmas Day

Also Read | Holidays to know in November 2020 before you plan your vacation; see list