Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

Festivals

Post Office holidays 2020 list is out. Here is every holiday that the Post office organization of India is going to get officially. Find out the holidays here.

post office holidays 2020

India is a constitutional republic country that consists of 29 States and Union territories with New Delhi as its capital. In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With such diversity in each corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state. This is why India experiences many occasions of celebrations and holidays. However, Government sectors like Post Offices are open during many important festivals. But, the government has allotted them a list of important holidays that the hard-working members of the government can utilize to take some time off to enjoy holidays. The Central Government releases a list of Post Offices Holidays 2020 every year for Post office employees.

Indian Post Office is the largest postal networking organization in the world having more than 1.5 lakh post offices across India. The working hours of the post offices are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Post office holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays or Post Office Holidays 2020 that you need to know:

Post Offices will be closed on the following days in India in the year 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day

Republic Day

 January 26, 2020

Sunday

Mahavir Jayanti

 April 6, 2020

Monday

Good Friday

 April 10, 2020 Friday

Buddha Purnima

 May 7, 2020

Thursday

Idu'l Fitr

 May 25, 2020 Monday

Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

 August 1, 2020 Saturday

Independence Day

 August 15, 2020 Saturday

Muharram

 August 30, 2020 Sunday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

 October 2, 2020 Friday

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

 October 10, 2020 Sunday

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

 October 30, 2020 Friday

Diwali

 November 14, 2020 Saturday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

 November 30, 2020 Monday

Christmas Day

 December 25, 2020 Friday

Post Office Holidays in Himachal Pradesh Circle 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day

Republic Day

 January 26, 2020

Sunday

Maha Shivaratri

 February 21, 2020 Friday

Holi

 March 10, 2020 Tuesday

Mahavir Jayanti

 April 6, 2020

Monday

Good Friday

 April 10, 2020 Friday

Buddha Purnima

 May 7, 2020

Thursday

Idu'l Fitr

 May 25, 2020 Monday

Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

 August 1, 2020 Saturday

Janamashtami

 August 8, 2020 Wednesday

Independence Day

 August 15, 2020 Saturday

Muharram

 August 30, 2020 Sunday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

 October 2, 2020 Friday

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

 October 10, 2020 Sunday

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

 October 30, 2020 Friday

Diwali

 November 14, 2020 Saturday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

 November 30, 2020 Monday

Christmas Day

 December 25, 2020 Friday

Post Office Holidays in Odisha circle 2020

Holiday occasion Date Day

Republic Day

 January 26, 2020

Sunday

Maha Shivaratri

 February 21, 2020 Friday

Holi

 March 10, 2020 Tuesday

Mahavir Jayanti

 April 6, 2020

Monday

Good Friday

 April 10, 2020 Friday

Buddha Purnima

 May 7, 2020

Thursday

Idu'l Fitr

 May 25, 2020 Monday

Rath Yatra

 June 23, 2020 Saturday

Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

 August 1, 2020 Saturday

Independence Day

 August 15, 2020 Saturday

Muharram

 August 30, 2020 Sunday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

 October 2, 2020 Friday

Additional day for Dussehra (Maha Ashtami)

 October 23, 2020

Friday

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

 October 10, 2020 Sunday

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

 October 30, 2020 Friday

Diwali

 November 14, 2020 Saturday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

 November 30, 2020 Monday

Christmas Day

 December 25, 2020 Friday

Post Office Holidays in Karnataka Circle 2020

Holiday occasion

 Date Day

Makara Sankranti

 January 15, 2020

Wednesday

Republic Day

 January 26, 2020

Sunday

Mahavir Jayanti

 April 6, 2020

Monday

Ugadi

 March 25, 2020

Wednesday

Compulsory Holidays for Central Government Employees in India (Including Post Offices)

Date Compulsory Holidays' list
January 26

Republic Day
April 10

Good Friday
April 6

Mahavir Jayanti
May 7

Buddha Purnima
May 25

Idu'l Fitr
August 15

Independence Day
August 30

Muharram
October 2

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
October 10

Id-E-Milad
November 14

Diwali
November 30

Guru Nanak’s Birthday
December 25

Christmas Day

