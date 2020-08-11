BJP's Anant Hegde Slams BSNL; Says It's 'so Corrupt' That Government Is Trying To Divest

BJP MP from Uttar Kannada Anant Kumar Hegde on Monday made a controversial remark on Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and reportedly called it a "stigma" on the country. He said that the state-owned company is "so corrupt" that the government is trying to get rid of it through disinvestment policy.

'It is filled full of traitors'

Addressing a gathering in Kumta, Hegde said, "Many people ask about BSNL Network, at least it is better in Uttar Kannada district, the network is even more worse in Bengaluru. I don't get BSNL network back in my house in Delhi, BSNL is a stigma to this country, that is why we are going to end that, we are closing BSNL through disinvestment policy."

"In time to come, the private players will replace it. We couldn't rectify the problems it had. The system is so corrupt, the BSNL system. Imagine how corrupt it is that even our government couldn't rectify. BSNL system is filled with full of traitors. They're not just officials but country's traitors," he added.

'No other option left'

The leader known for his controversial remarks, further said, "Government had given money, people require good network, there is good infrastructure. They have everything but they won't work. They do not lack anything. On the other side, the PM is talking about Digital India, funds are also being given for that, technology is also ready, but they are not willing to work. We have decided to remove 85 thousand people from BSNL, in coming days we might remove more people. This is the only way, we don't have any other option left."

READ | Telecom dept likely to rejig BSNL 4G tender to exclude Chinese firms: Sources

The former Union Minister's remarks came on a day when the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the state-run telecom operator, called for a Twitter campaign between 11 am and 3 pm on Monday. The campaign was organised seeking revival of the ailing public sector unit and immediate launch of 4G services for the company.

READ | BSNL 2G mobile services launched in remote Vijaynagar circle of Arunachal Pradesh

The organisation asked all its employees to tweet with the hashtag #BSNL4GNow, and tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister’s office (@PMOIndia), Union IT and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) and media organisations.

READ | BSNL cancels 4G upgradation tender to bar Chinese companies; govt to decide new rules

READ | DOT writes to PMO & MHA, confirms prohibition of all Chinese equipment for BSNL/MTNL

(With agency inputs)