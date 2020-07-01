BSNL Cancels 4G Upgradation Tender To Bar Chinese Companies; Govt To Decide New Rules

Adhering to Centre's decision, government telecom carrier BSNL on Wednesday, has cancelled its upgradation tender, excluding Chinese companies out of the process, as per sources. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had recommended the move a few weeks ago. Sources report that the new rules for tender - which was worth Rs 7000 - 8000 crores - will be decided by the government.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai; India's total tally at 5,85,493

DoT recommends tender cancellation

On June 17, sources reported that the telecom department has decided to keep Chinese companies out of state-owned BSNL's 4G network up-gradation tender. Sources say the Centre is actively considering steps to also encourage private telecom companies to speedily reduce their dependence on 'made in China' equipment. India has also postponed its 5G auction process to next year in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

DOT writes to PMO & MHA, confirms prohibition of all Chinese equipment for BSNL/MTNL

Chinese equipment banned in BSNL/MTNL

On Tuesday, the DOT submitted a report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirming that they have barred BSNL and MTNL from buying equipment from Chinese companies. It also stated that it favours barring China telecom gear makers like ZTE and Huawei from participating in 5G trials. Domestic players, however, have been given the freedom to decide whether they want to further buy Chinese gearmakers or not.

Telecom dept likely to rejig BSNL 4G tender to exclude Chinese firms: Sources

India bans Chinese Apps

This move comes two days after India banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. The Centre has stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list

Chinese goods boycott sentiment

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

