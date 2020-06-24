Traders' Body CAIT Writes To 50 Top Indian Industrialists Urging Them To Boycott China

In light of the violent India-China LAC clash leading to martyrdom of 20 brave Indian Army soldiers and even more casualties on the Chinese side, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched a nation-wide campaign called 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman' to boycott Chinese products and encouraged top industrialists to participate in the movement.

The CAIT wrote an open letter to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and 50 other Indian industrialists, requesting their companies' wholehearted participation in the campaign for contributing to the country's efforts in being ‘Aatmamirbhar.’

“There are various ways in which your organisation can participate in this movement. Your support and initiative will surely encourage other Industrialists of the country to follow you in order to make India self-dependent,” the Traders' Body stated in its letter.

READ | CAIT Members Detained For Burning Chinese Products In Delhi's Karol Bagh Market

The CAIT has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of 13 billion dollars i.e approximately Rs. 1 Lakh crore by December 2021 with the cooperation of traders & citizens of India. Currently, the annual imports from China stand at $70 billion or 5.25 lakh crore rupees.

Earlier on June 18, CAIT appealed to Bollywood and sports stars endorsing Chinese brands such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli and others to stop endorsing Chinese products. Besides, the CAIT also invited prominent personalities such as Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dikshit, Mahender Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign of CAIT to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement,

READ | 'Can't Fight At Border But Can Boycott': Traders' Body CAIT Lists 3000 China-made Products

Here is the letter by CAIT to Industrialists:

READ | Boycott China: Paresh Rawal Has Message For E-commerce Sites, South Stars Go Off TikTok

READ | Boycott China: CAIT Pens Open Letter To Bollywood & Sports Celebs; Says Skip Endorsements

(Image Credits: PTI)